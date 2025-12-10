Celebrity Fitness Coach Luke Coutinho Shares 5 Powerful Brews To Boost Lung Health

As pollution levels rise across major cities, the very air we breathe has become a health hazard. The increasing Air Quality Index (AQI) in urban areas serves as a stark reminder of the growing threat air pollution poses to our well-being. Pollutants from vehicles and industries are taking a toll on our lungs, contributing to a surge in respiratory issues and other related health problems. In light of this growing concern, taking proactive steps to protect our lung health is essential.

One effective way to do so is by incorporating certain herbal brews into your daily routine. Fitness coach Luke Coutinho has shared recipes for five healthy beverages that can help protect the lungs from pollution-induced damage.

In a post shared on Instagram, he writes, "With air pollution hitting extreme levels across Indian cities, many people write to me asking how to protect their lungs naturally. Over the years, I've seen that simple remedies can show great results when implemented consistently, and these brews work beautifully when paired with other important nutrition and lifestyle habits."

5 Brews to Smog-Proof Your Lungs

1. Fenugreek (Methi) – brew for cleansing and lung support

Boil 1 tbsp methi seeds in 500 ml water. Reduce the water to 300 ml before taking it off the stove. Sip 2 glasses of the warm beverage daily. It helps loosen mucus while supporting a natural cleanse.

2. Tulsi-Elaichi – brew for immunity and cough relief

Add 10 g fresh tulsi leaves (or 1 tbsp dried) and 2 green cardamom pods to 500 ml water. Boil and sip warm. Luke recommends drinking 2 glasses per day. It soothes a cough and strengthens immunity.

3. Fennel (Saunf) – brew for digestion and lungs

Boil 1 tbsp saunf seeds in 500 ml water for 2 minutes. This drink helps clear the airways and eases bloating.

4. All-in-one magic potion

Add 1 tbsp methi seeds, 10 g fresh tulsi leaves (or 1 tbsp dried), 2 elaichi pods, and 1–2 tsp saunf to 1 litre of water. Boil until it reduces by half. Strain and sip warm. This concoction supports lung health and helps clear mucus.

5. The powerhouse brew for fever, cough and congestion

Boil 10 g tulsi, 5 black peppercorns, 8 crushed garlic cloves, a 2-inch piece of mashed ginger, 2 tbsp saunf and 2 tbsp methi seeds in 1 litre of water for 5 minutes. Simmer, strain and sip warm for fever relief. It helps clear phlegm and supports overall lung health.

Start with what feels gentle, stay consistent and listen to your body. These remedies may help you breathe easier during heavy smog seasons.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.