Nutritionist Recommends One-Teaspoon Flaxseed Oil Habit For Better Daily Health

As modern lifestyles fuel inflammation, stress, and chronic disease, health experts are turning their attention to the healing power of omega-3 fatty acids. Flaxseed oil, in particular, is gaining recognition as one of the most potent vegetarian sources. Nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee says that adding just one teaspoon of flaxseed oil to your daily routine can significantly boost overall health. In an Instagram video, she said that although most people consume plenty of fat, the body can clearly differentiate between healthy fats and harmful ones and omega-3-rich flaxseed oil falls firmly into the beneficial category.

Flaxseed oil “has omega-3 fats, alpha-linolenic acid, which gets converted to omega-3, and the amount it has is not funny. 50% of it is omega-3,” she explains in the video.

Since the body is unable to create omega-3 fats on its own, she suggests consuming at least one teaspoon of fresh, cold-pressed flaxseed oil each day. “A golden drop that supports your heart, hormones, skin, and brain – all at once,” the nutritionist says.

Check the post here:

Anjali noted that most people ignore flaxseed oil because they cannot cook with it. The celebrity nutritionist adds that the oil works like medicine for the cells when used raw due to its omega-3s.

Flaxseed oil is rich in ALA (alpha-linolenic acid), a plant-based omega-3 fatty acid with anti-inflammatory and cell-nourishing qualities. These omega-3s calm inflammation, support hormone balance, improve skin barrier and hydration, nourish the gut lining, and help regulate metabolism, according to Anjali.

Over time, using flaxseed oil may provide obvious benefits for people with problems relating to poor skin health, erratic hormones, or chronic inflammation.

Anjali further stressed the need for processing and storage. Due to its extreme instability, flaxseed oil rapidly loses its nutritious value when exposed to light or heat. For this reason, she suggests purchasing it fresh, selecting only cold-pressed types, and keeping the bottle refrigerated.

She suggests consuming it directly or adding a teaspoon to salads and smoothies for optimal benefits, but never frying or sautéing it.

How to consume flaxseed oil?

1 teaspoon first thing in the morning (with warm water and lemon)

Use as a finishing drizzle in salads, soups, or veggies

Blend into smoothies for a creamy texture

Mix into hung curd or nut butter for a power breakfast spread

The daily teaspoon of flaxseed oil, according to Anjali Mukerjee, is a "gentle cellular reset" that aids in the body's repair, regulation, and restoration of vital processes.

Ultimately, only one tiny teaspoon can make a big difference. With its high omega-3 content and cell-healing properties, flaxseed oil can enhance daily health when used the right way. By adding it to salads, smoothies, or your morning routine, you can give your body a gentle, nutrition-packed boost every single day.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.