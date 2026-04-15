President Murmu Calls For Tech Push To End Urban-Rural Healthcare Gap

President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday said that the present era marks a phase of rapid transformation in the healthcare sector, and stressed that technological advances must be used to reduce the gap between rural and urban healthcare access, ensuring quality care for all. Addressing the convocation ceremony at AIIMS Nagpur, the President noted that unprecedented global progress in medicine is being driven by technologies such as artificial intelligence, digital health services and advanced research. She underlined the need to adapt to these changes.

She said the field of medicine is not merely a profession but a path of service to humanity. A doctor, she observed, not only treats illness but also instils hope in patients.

"The empathetic counsel which doctors provide offers strength not only to the patient but also to their family members. Often, doctors encounter challenging situations; yet, even in such circumstances, they must maintain sensitivity toward the patient and their family. Patients and their families, too, should always treat medical professionals with respect. This is essential for maintaining the bond of trust between a doctor and a patient," she said.

The President highlighted that the health of citizens is vital for the nation's progress as well as individual well-being. She pointed to several steps taken by the government of India over the past decade to strengthen healthcare delivery.

"The establishment of new AIIMS across the country has not only enhanced access to better medical treatment but has also expanded opportunities for medical education. I am happy to note that within just a few years of its establishment, AIIMS Nagpur has established itself as a leading centre for medical education, research and excellent healthcare services," she said.

Emphasising the responsibility carried by doctors, she added, "People respect them and place their trust in them. They entrust doctors with the responsibility of safeguarding their health and lives, as well as those of their loved ones. Therefore, it is the social and moral obligation of doctors to place the interests of their patients above all else. By fulfilling this obligation conscientiously, they can further enhance their own reputation as well as that of the medical profession."

She also urged doctors to remain committed to lifelong learning, describing curiosity as the foundation of progress. The pursuit of new solutions in medical science, she said, would help them grow professionally while expanding their ability to serve.

Advising the young medical graduates, she called for a strong focus on innovation, research and continuous learning, while maintaining the highest ethical standards. President Murmu pointed out that no technological advancement can replace compassion, integrity and a patient-centric approach.

The President said those in the medical profession are privileged to serve humanity and must carry out this responsibility with care and sensitivity. She said they should take pride in this role and uphold its values.

Expressing confidence in the graduating students, she said they would succeed in their personal lives while also contributing to the health of fellow citizens. The President further said that such efforts would help the country realise the goal of a Viksit Bharat by the centenary of independence.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)