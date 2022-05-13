Pooja Makhija Explains How Protein Might Benefit Women With PCOS

Protein can help regulate metabolic syndrome among women with PCOS

PCOS or polycystic ovary syndrome is a hormonal condition that affects many women of reproductive age. Women with PCOS may have irregular or prolonged menstrual cycles, as well as high levels of the male hormone androgen. It's now seen as a common health problem among many women. A healthy diet and more physical activity are among the recommendations suggested by health experts to reduce the symptoms of PCOS. In an Instagram post, nutritionist Pooja Makhija said that protein could help women with PCOS in a variety of ways. She went on to explain three essential ways in which protein can help women with PCOS.

Here's what Pooja Makhija said in the Instagram video:

1) Protein can help regulate metabolic syndrome among women with PCOS. The first function is that it helps you control your appetite. Protein stimulates the production of glucagon-like peptide 1. Now, these hormones are involved in satiety, helping you control your appetite as well as reduce cravings.

2) Protein also helps you improve blood sugar levels in the body. All foods trigger a glycemic response in which your blood sugar levels - which is glucose - gradually rise. But, because proteins are digested slowly, they impact your blood sugar levels relatively low.

3) Protein lets you temper down the insulin response. It stimulates the release of glucagon, a hormone that prevents a drastic drop in your blood sugar levels and counteracts the action of insulin. Just the right amount of protein can help you balance your levels of glucagon and insulin in the blood.

Watch the video here:

In an earlier video, Pooja Makhija had discussed 4 types of PCOS. She added that 1 in every 5 Indian women is affected by PCOS. Highlighting the 4 categories of PCOS, Pooja said they were: 1) Insulin resistance PCOS, 2) Adrenal PCOS, 3) Inflammatory PCOS, and 4) Post-pill PCOS. She also suggested ways to treat these 4 types of PCOS and added that women should take supplements only after consulting a personal nutritionist.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.