Pilates Made Simple: Yasmin Karachiwala's Five Exercises For A Stronger Core

Pilates has become the fitness buzzword of the moment. From celebs to fitness enthusiasts, everyone is adding it to their workout schedule. Why? Because Pilates is all about strength, flexibility and mindful movement. It tones your body without needing a ton of space or equipment. Perfect for the on-the-go lifestyle we all live in.

On Wednesday, celebrity fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala dropped a quick and powerful series on Instagram. She showed a five-exercise Pilates flow for people who do not have much time to work out. The moves look simple but challenge your core, balance, and endurance in just a few minutes.

Here is the breakdown of Yasmin's power-packed set:

1. Roll Down To Plank

A smooth transition from standing to plank. This works on flexibility, strengthens your arms and fires up the core. It is the perfect warm-up to get your body moving.

2. Leg Pull Front

This one kicks up the intensity. In a plank position, you lift one leg at a time. It targets your abs, arms and glutes, while improving stability.

3. Seated Spine Twist

A seated move that is all about rotation. It stretches the spine, improves posture, and builds oblique strength. Great for anyone who spends hours at a desk.

4. Swimming to Hundreds

This is a fun combo. Swimming strengthens the back, while Hundreds work your abs. Put together, they give a solid front-and-back core workout.

5. Rolling Like A Ball

A playful yet powerful move. It massages the spine, improves balance and strengthens your abs. Plus, it is a mood booster.

The best part? You do not need fancy gear. All it takes is a yoga mat and some floor space. Yasmin suggests 10–12 reps of each exercise, for three sets, to see results.

This routine is a reminder that workouts do not need to be long or complicated. Short, smart and consistent sessions can do wonders.

