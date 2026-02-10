Over 300 Pregnant Women Visit Pradhan Mantri Surakshit Matritva Abhiyan Camp In Madhya Pradesh

Under the Pradhan Mantri Surakshit Matritva Abhiyan (PMSMA), a special health camp was organised at the OPD of the government-run hospital of Rajgarh district in Madhya Pradesh on Monday.According to official information, more than 300 pregnant women visited the camp and received free antenatal checkups, tests, and medication, including sonography.

A senior doctor, who supervised the camp, told IANS that the camp is organised twice a month.

He said that on the ninth day of every month, pregnant women visiting the camp are examined by qualified gynaecologists, radiologists, or medical officers.

The medical check-up includes essential services such as blood pressure checks, urine tests, haemoglobin tests, and blood sugar testing to detect and manage high-risk pregnancies.

"During the first camp of the month (ninth day), conduct routine check-ups such as blood pressure, urine, haemoglobin, and blood sugar to detect high-risk pregnancies. Those found under the high-risk pregnancy, we call them again on the second camp of the month," the doctor said.

As part of the initiative, pregnant women and their family members were educated about the importance of four mandatory antenatal check-ups, the need for mental health care during pregnancy, its early identification and overall significance.

Special emphasis was laid on institutional deliveries to ensure maternal and neonatal safety.

Information was also shared about the free assistance services available under the Care Companion Programme, Family-Centred Care and Perinatal Mental Health programmes, including prenatal, postnatal and mental-emotional counselling.

Beneficiaries were guided on accessing support from home through Tele-MANAS, the Manhit App and the Suman Sakhi helpline.

The PMSMA campaign is conducted on the 9th and 25th day of every month, to strengthen maternal and child safety, promote institutional deliveries and reduce maternal and infant mortality rates.

A couple of women (beneficiaries) spoke to IANS, expressed satisfaction with the services and gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi for prioritising women's health through such initiatives.

