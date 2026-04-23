Nutritionist's Verdict On Flavoured Yoghurt: 6 Reasons To Avoid It In Summers For Better Health

Flavoured yoghurt is a common staple that is popular in summers that offers a cooling effect. But before you grab the flavoured yoghurt from the shelf or order it thinking it can cool you in the summer, you need to rethink your approach. The ingredients in flavoured yoghurt can cause serious gut issues when consumed over a long period. This can be attributed to the additives, synthetic flavours, and artificial flavouring substances in it, as when they get absorbed by the gut's lining, their effect is significant.

According to the research published in the Journal of Dairy Science, consuming yoghurt is beneficial for your gut as it contains beneficial bacterial strains. But when the yoghurt turns flavoured, then the problem with health arises.

Is Flavoured Yoghurt Really Healthy In Summers?

Plain yoghurt is a nutrient-dense dairy product that is packed with probiotics. While bacterial strains in plain yoghurt nourish the gut microbiota, which is the exact balance of good and bad bacteria in the gut. When the yoghurt is flavoured, only the taste of it increases, but the nutritional content takes a nosedive.

NDTV spoke to Dr Manjari Chandra, Consultant Nutritional Medicine and Functional Nutrition, Max Healthcare, who explains, "Flavoured yoghurt, from a functional nutrition lens, is a classic example of a 'health-perceived but metabolically disruptive' food."

Nutritionist's Verdict: 6 Reasons To Avoid Flavoured Yoghurt In Summer

Dr Manjari Chandra said, "The combination of added sugars and processed dairy can dysregulate insulin response, particularly in individuals already predisposed to metabolic imbalance."

She adds, "In summer, the body naturally shifts towards cooling, alkaline, and hydrating foods, whereas flavoured yoghurt, due to its sugar load and additives, can create a pro-inflammatory internal environment, often presenting as fatigue, skin flare-ups, or digestive unease."

Dr Manjari Chandra adds, "Clinically, we also observe that regular intake of such products can impact the gut-brain axis, where excess sugar and altered gut flora contribute to low energy levels, cravings, and even mood fluctuations."

"Another concern is the quality vs. quantity of probiotics. While labels may claim "probiotic-rich", the presence of sugars, flavouring agents, and industrial processing reduces their functional efficacy in supporting gut repair and immunity," explains Dr Manjari Chandra.

Dr Manjari Chandra pinpoints, "From a hormonal health perspective, frequent consumption may interfere with appetite regulation and cortisol balance, especially in urban populations already dealing with stress and erratic eating patterns."

She also adds, "Importantly, flavoured yoghurt distances people from intuitive, whole-food eating patterns, replacing simple, nutrient-dense choices with hyper-palatable options that are easy to overconsume."

Also Read: Experts Explain How Sugarcane Juice Is Beneficial For Liver Health

Who Should Be Extra Careful With Flavoured Yoghurt

People who have existing medical conditions need to be extra careful with flavoured yoghurt consumption. Before you grab the cup of flavoured yoghurt, thinking that it is healthy, you need to consider what impact it can cause in your gut:

Especially people with the following medical conditions need to be careful about consuming flavoured yoghurt:

People with IBS (Irritable Bowel Syndrome) or bloating need to be extra careful, as people with sensitive guts need to be careful of their dietary choices.

People with diabetes or polycystic ovarian syndrome need to be extra careful with their flavoured yoghurt consumption due to high amounts of added sugars.

Frequent acidity is an issue that can worsen due to flavoured yoghurt consumption.

Skin issues in summer may also worsen due to the possible dehydration that can be caused by problems with the composition of the ingredient.

Flavoured yogurt should be avoided in summers as it can damage the gut

Photo Credit: Freepik

Better Summer Alternatives To Flavoured Yoghurt

There are better summer alternatives to flavoured yoghurt that can help, such as:

Plain homemade curd is the best alternative to ensure flavoured yoghurt doesn't enter your system and affect your intestinal lining.

Curd with fresh fruits that you added yourself is necessary, as processing and artificial sugars ruin the nutritional profile of yoghurt.

Hung curd with cucumber or herbs is a more potent cooler that can nourish the gut with its essential bacterial strains for its functioning.

Also Read: Coconut Water vs Barley Water: Which Is Better For Summer Hydration?

How To Eat Yoghurt Safely In Summer

Yoghurt should be consumed in its plain form and can be easily eaten in summers, especially at breakfast.

Consuming plain yoghurt for breakfast can set the gut for its digestive functioning in a better manner.

An ideal quantity is necessary, as eating too much of it can have the opposite effect.

Foods to avoid combining with yoghurt are citrus, high-sugar foods, and any other food that can drastically change the nutritional profile.

Dr Manjari Chandra highlights, "A more sustainable approach is to return to foundational nutrition, plain curd, seasonal fruits, and traditional combinations like chaas. These not only align with the body's seasonal needs but also support long-term metabolic, gut, and hormonal health in a far more meaningful way."

Flavoured yoghurt may look healthy, but behaves differently in summers. You need to consume whole, plain, minimally processed dairy.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.