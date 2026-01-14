Nutritionist Recommends Healthy Vegetable Juice Combinations You Can't Say No

Leafy vegetables are packed with essential nutrients, yet many people struggle to include them in their daily diet due to their mild or bland taste. To make them more appealing and easier to consume, Nutritionist and Diabetes Educator Deepsikha Jain has shared a few irresistible vegetable juice combinations that not only taste good but also deliver targeted health benefits. From supporting liver health to improving digestion and skin, these easy blends turn everyday vegetables into nutrient-rich wellness drinks. The nutritionist shared a video and captioned the post, “1 leafy vegetable = 1 Health benefit.” She further advocated the inclusion of leafy vegetables and revealed that they “are very beneficial for your gut and other healthy benefits too.”

Here Are The Combinations

The first combination included cucumber, amla, and mint leaves. The nutritionist said, “This is great for your liver. It can actually help reduce liver inflammation and also acts as a detoxifier.”

The next combination featured tomatoes, fresh turmeric, and carrots. Jain explained that this juice is beneficial for heart health because it “can actually reduce your oxidative stress and hence improve your heart health.”

The third option included cucumber, ginger, and curry leaves. “This is great for your stomach because ginger has gingerol that can soothe your stomach lining,” she elaborated.

The fourth combination consisted of carrot, beetroot, and lemon. The nutritionist mentioned, “This is great for your skin because it is so full of beta carotene and vitamin A.”

Watch the video here:

Deepshikha Jain also shared two important tips regarding leafy vegetable combinations. She asked everyone to ensure that the vegetables are properly soaked and washed. Additionally, she suggested always squeezing a little lemon juice to improve iron absorption from leafy vegetables.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.