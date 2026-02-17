"The New Gold": Prices Of Cucumbers Soar In Russia Amid Wartime Inflation, Trigger Anger

Cucumbers have become the latest symbol of Russia's economic struggles amidst the ongoing war in Ukraine, with prices surging so dramatically that citizens and media have dubbed them "the new gold" or a "delicacy." Cucumbers prices in the country have skyrocketed and have doubled since December to hit around 300 rubles (Rs 356) per kg, with some selling for twice or three times that, Independent reported. Angry Russians have flooded social media platforms with images of expensive veggies, using dark humor to compare cucumbers to luxury goods.

One user wrote, "Once upon a time they said eggs were 'golden' (because they were so expensive.) Now it's cucumbers that are golden."

The price of cucumbers in Moscow, Russia is just insane right now pic.twitter.com/vXtfU4CLOs — Jack Miles (@Jacksm227) February 9, 2026

By early February, cucumbers had effectively become as expensive as meat, Forbes Russia noted. In many supermarkets, cucumbers have reached price parity with, or even exceeded, the cost of meat and exotic imported fruits like bananas.

Politicians, especially those from the ruling United Russia party facing elections, are now demanding answers from retailers. Sergei Mironov, leader of the Just Russia party, slammed the government's "seasonal factors" excuse, saying it's unacceptable for people to struggle affording basic foods.

"This winter, a new 'delicacy' has appeared in our shops—cucumbers. They used the same explanation for last year's 'golden' potatoes, and now it's 'gilded' cucumbers. What are people supposed to do? Just accept that they can't afford the most basic foods?" Mironov asked.

Meanwhile, the antimonopoly regulator has asked growers and grocery chains to explain the price hikes.

Reasons for the Price Spike

Wartime Inflation: Russia's pivot to a military-focused economy has led to sharp price increases across non-military sectors.

Labour Shortages: Massive subsidies previously boosted the greenhouse industry, but the war and subsequent drafting have caused a critical labor deficit.

Tax Hikes: An increase in value-added tax (VAT) from 20% to 22%, effective January 1, 2026, has further pressured consumer prices.

Seasonality: While the Ministry of Agriculture attributes the spike to winter conditions, the current price jump far exceeds typical seasonal fluctuations.

Retailers are optimistic that cucumber prices will drop next month as warmer weather arrives.

Meanwhile, amid the spike, supermarkets in Siberia are limiting the quantity that any one shopper can buy. One of Russia's best-selling newspapers has even given its readers seeds to grow their own at home, while opposition parties are pushing for government caps on retailer markups for essential foods.