Nutritionist Shares 3 Medicinal Benefits Of Adding Guavas To Your Everyday Diet

Guavas are a familiar presence in Indian kitchens and street corners alike. Whether eaten fresh, sliced with a dash of salt, or used in chaat, smoothies or chutneys, the fruit is loved for its taste and versatility. Now, nutritionist Deepsikha Jain has taken to Instagram to explain three medicinal benefits of guavas that make them more than just a seasonal favourite. As per the nutritionist, “Guava is powerful to manage many medical issues” so she recommends enjoying it, especially in the winter season. So, without further ado, let's take a look at the benefits.

3 Medicinal Benefits Of Guava

As per Deepsikha Jain, eating guava has actually been shown to reduce cholesterol levels because this contains lycopene, which is an antioxidant, great for your heart and also lowers your blood pressure.

Eating guava extract has actually been shown to reduce your period and pre-menstrual cramps because it is highly anti-inflammatory, which can put down and reduce the symptoms of pain and cramps during the period, claims the expert.

Guava is also great for those who have constipation. “It is so full of fibre that it can actually help improve your gut health and add bulk to your stools during constipation. It is also rich in Vitamin C, great for those who have diabetes,” adds the lifestyle guru.

Previously, Deepsikha Jain talked about whether guavas should be consumed with the skin or without the skin. “If you are eating it with the peel and the skin, you get some additional micronutrients like potassium, zinc and the peel is also rich in Vitamin C, which can help improve your skin texture,” shared the nutritionist.

On the contrary, those suffering from certain medical conditions like cholesterol and diabetes must avoid eating guavas without peeling, claimed Deepsikha Jain. “Studies have shown that eating guava with the peel and the skin has worsened and increased diabetes and cholesterol,” she warned.

So, this chilly season, make sure to buy some guavas and enjoy the goodness of this wholesome fruit while keeping these expert-backed insights in mind.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.