Kalmegh: The Herb That Has 4 Hidden Health Benefits For Liver Health

Kalmegh is an Ayurvedic herb that is used for its medicinal properties. It is known as the 'king of bitters' and is also referred to as andrographis paniculata, whose vibrant green leaves are proven to have hidden health benefits. The herb is sold as an extract and as a supplement, and has gathered public interest due to its ability to improve liver function. Its ability to improve liver health has caught the attention of Indians, as the research bodies have flagged a high rate of liver health problems, such as fatty liver disease becoming common in adults, as well as children.

According to the recent figures as per the Indian Council of Medical Research(ICMR) from 2020-2025, liver disease was highlighted as a major contributor to mortality and the leading cause of disability. The most worrying aspect of this liver health crisis is the rise of paediatric non-alcoholic fatty liver disease that is emerging, with 10% of urban children showing fatty liver changes in imaging studies.

This makes focusing on science-backed herbal remedies as a supportive aid to better overall health a must. But it must be understood that solely relying on herbal remedies like kalmegh will not reverse or prevent fatty liver disease; it can only provide supportive care for your body, and its individual suitability depends on your unique physiology, and its after-effects need to be monitored for safe usage.

4 Hidden Health Benefits Of Kalmegh For Liver Health

Kalmegh, as a herb, extract powder, or supplement, each of these forms will have a different impact on liver health. Especially because the quality of the herbs that are used for preparing the extract powder or the exact composition of the supplement can have varying effects. While there are definitive studies, both in Ayurvedic and modern scientific settings, the kalmegh dose, quality, and bioavailability when consumed can have varying effects. Here are the science-backed hidden health benefits of the herb that you need to know:

Kalmegh helps the liver in filtering out toxins more efficiently, as modern living has an increased load of ingested toxins. As detailed in the Ancient Science of Life journal, kalmegh consumption even helped in the treatment of hepatitis (inflammation of the liver).

The compounds (like andrographolide) present in it help shield liver cells from damage caused by the consumption of alcohol, fatty foods, or medicines. As mentioned in the Journal of Ethnopharmacology, the extract of kalmegh proved effective in lowering liver inflammation.

It also helps in aiding in bile flow that helps the body break down fats and improve overall digestion, as indicated in the Journal of Medicinal Plant Studies.

The most significant health benefit of kalmegh is reducing oxidative stress that sends the liver cells into overdrive, as documented in the Indian Journal of Natural Products and Resources.

How To Use Kalmegh Safely

There are various forms of kalmegh available on the market; the exact quantity of each form needs to be figured out by considering multiple factors. Your body's ability to absorb the health benefits of the herb, along with your lifestyle, physical activity level, and daily routine, needs to be considered by a nutritionist or dietician to make a safe, tailored plan to consume kalmegh safely. Here is how you can use kalmegh, but always consult a medical professional, as you never know what kind of reaction you could suffer from if you consume this herb over the counter.

Forms of kalmegh can range from powder form, which is prepared from the leaves, to capsules, and kalmegh leaf tea is also available.

The recommended dosage can only be determined by a certified dietician or nutritionist.

Side Effects Of Kalmegh

With every natural remedy, there are certain side effects that you need to keep in mind. Prolonged use and short-term use has different impacts on the human body and the age is also a factor alongside medical conditions that can lead to side-effects. Here are the side effects of consuming kalmegh:

Nausea, diarrhea, and abdominal discomfort have been noted in clinical studies published in the Journal of Research in Pharmaceutical Science.

Allergic reactions can occur, as people can develop a rash or itching if they are hypersensitive.

Possible drug interactions are possible as kalmegh interferes with how the liver metabolises medications.

Animal studies have found that too much kalmegh can lead to fertility issues.

Headache and fatigue are possible due to prolonged usage of the herb.

Kalmegh can definitely boost liver health by helping it filter out toxins, shield liver cells from damage, improve bile flow, and reduce oxidative stress. But you need to consult an experienced medical practitioner who can help you figure out a safe way to consume kalmegh.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.