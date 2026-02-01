Digestion Boost To Kidney Aid, 5 Health Benefits Of Horse Gram Or Kulthi Dal

Horse gram, or kulthi dal, is a traditional superfood that is highly recognised in modern nutritional studies. It is cultivated in the semi-arid and dry regions of India, particularly in states such as Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, and parts of Uttar Pradesh. It is also grown in Nepal, Sri Lanka, and some African countries due to its drought-resistant nature. The high adaptability factor of the pulse makes it sought-after in areas which get a limited water supply. The sustainable crop is a nutritional powerhouse that supplies the body with protein, fibre, iron, calcium, and antioxidants. To understand how lentils can make your health better, the mechanisms behind each of their health benefits need to be looked at.

5 Health Benefits Of Horse Gram Or Kulthi Dal

1. Digestive Health

Digestive health can really use a boost as the oxidative stress on the body multiplies. Horse gram contains high fibre, which promotes swift gut movement; thus, it helps in aiding digestion. There are multiple studies that indicate how its consumption helps boost overall digestive health, such as:

According to the Journal of Pharmacognosy and Phytochemistry, eating a moderate quantity of horse gram can even provide relief from constipation and ulcers.

As per the Indian Journal of Nutrition, horse gram has a high nutritional composition and therapeutic properties, including its role in digestive health and metabolic regulation.

2. Kidney Health

According to Advances in Kidney Diseases and Health, chronic kidney disease (CKD) is among the fastest-rising causes of mortality in India. The high incidence makes it vital for a dietary intervention that could ease the load. While a whole lot of factors are responsible for kidney health decline, one such easy dietary change that you can implement is to introduce horse gram into your weekly food plan.

According to the Asian Journal of Dairy and Food Research, horse gram consumption can prevent kidney stones.

And it can also support overall urinary health that suffers due to kidney issues.

3. Weight Management

Weight management remains a major concern amongst people of all ages due to its correlation to developing chronic health conditions. So, making dietary changes marks the first step to controlling weight; one such change involves introducing healthier options like horse gram into daily eating schedules. Here is how:

The main reason why horse gram helps with weight management lies in its ability to reduce body fat accumulation and regulate how the body regulates its release of energy and supplies it to the body's cells.

According to the Asian Journal of Dairy and Food Research, horse gram plays an active role in controlling blood sugar.

There is even clinical evidence in the Journal of Food Chemistry and Nanotechnology that suggests that polyphenols (plant compounds) and antioxidants that improve metabolism and reduce oxidative stress are linked to obesity.

4. Heart And Bone Health

The public health concern of heart disease remains one of the leading causes of death in India, with recent Indian medical research showing that nearly 25 to 30% of adults are at high risk of heart disease (CVD). According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and AIl India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi, the main culprits behind this steep incline are lifestyle factors such as diabetes, hypertension, obesity, and smoking. Due to the growing public health concern of heart disease, dietary interventions like introducing horse gram on your plate could have positive effects. Here are the reasons. Why:

Mainly because of its cholesterol-lowering effects when its nutrients are absorbed into your body.

According to the Comprehensive Reviews in Food Science and Food Safety, horse gram has high calcium and iron content support bone mineralisation and strength.

5. Immunity Boost

Through the consumption of horse gram in the desired amount, your immunity could get a boost. The lentil contains antioxidants, polyphenols, proteins, and micronutrients that improve immune function. The powerful antioxidant properties of horse gram also help your body build a line of defence against the increasing prevalence of respiratory infections. Here is what the studies say:

As per the International Journal of Food and Nutritional Sciences, horse gram contains high protein, mineral, and vitamin content that strengthens nutrition and immunity.

And in the Journal of Pharmacognosy and Phytochemistry, horse gram has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties, which are directly linked to immune system support. In addition, the pulse also plays a role in disease prevention and immune modulation.

Precautions And Side Effects Of Horse Gram

Horse gram, or kuthi dal, is a natural superfood that is healthy, but consuming too much of it can cause side effects. And if you have never consumed it before, it is important to be aware of the side effects; they are as follows:

Excess consumption risks involved with horse gram include gastrointestinal discomfort in the form of gas and high oxalates.

This makes it vital to consult with a medical professional, especially if you are someone who has kidney issues.

Every nutritional superfood should be consumed in moderation, as eating too much of it will not increase its health benefits for your body.

Horse gram has health benefits that boost overall health and well-being when it is consumed in moderation. So, consume it responsibly and make sure to consult a dietician for the right approach.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.