Air Pollution: Lifestyle Coach Unlocks Benefits Of Kalmegh For Respiratory Health

Delhi recorded the worst air quality at the onset of winter. The primary reasons behind this are the various sources of pollution - garbage waste, road dust, power plant factory waste, and transport gases. Hence, the need of the hour is a natural remedy that can help cure respiratory problems. Luke Coutinho, a holistic lifestyle coach and nutritionist known for specialising in nutritional science and alternative medicine, shares a post on Instagram talking about respiratory health in Delhi. He recommends consuming a scientifically proven remedy in the picture messages that reads, “This is for Delhi right now and the crazy pollution. What is shared next is not a REPLACEMENT for your allopathy. Kalmegh, scientifically known as Andrographis paniculata, is a traditional medicinal herb widely used in Ayurvedic and traditional medicine systems. We have been using this strategically for patients through lockdown. Before that and till now, every case is bio-individual and hence not shared widely on a social media platform.”

Benefits of Kalmegh, according to the lifestyle coach

Anti-inflammatory effects: He writes, “Kalmegh has been shown to possess anti-inflammatory effects, which may help in reducing inflammation in the respiratory tract. Conditions like asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) can benefit from such properties by alleviating symptoms and improving breathing.”

Mucolytic effects: The nutritionist continues, "Some studies suggest that Kalmegh could help in thinning mucus, making it easier to expel from the respiratory system. This can be beneficial for individuals suffering from bronchitis or chronic respiratory infections. This has helped many of our patients and had no effect on a few."

Immune System Support: Luke Kalmegh mentions that Kalmegh is known for its immune-boosting properties due to its active compounds like andrographolide. According to him, a strong immune system can help the body combat respiratory infections, which are often exacerbated by pollution.

Prevents oxidative stress: "Kalmegh contains various antioxidants that can neutralise free radicals produced in response to pollution. This action helps protect cells from oxidative stress, which is linked to respiratory diseases and other health issues caused by environmental pollutants," shares Luke.

Elimination of toxins: As per the lifestyle coach, regular consumption of Kalmegh may help the body eliminate toxins accumulated due to exposure to pollutants, thereby protecting respiratory health.

Protection against hypersensitivity: He cites research over the years that has indicated that Kalmegh might modulate the body's immune response and provide protective effects against acute respiratory issues arising from pollution, such as hypersensitivity and inflammation.

How to consume Kalmegh?

The nutritionist states that Kalmegh can be used by boiling its leaves. However, he mentions consulting an alternative medicine registered doctor for a better recipe and adds, “What we use is the simple capsule, dosage as per bottle and your doctor if needed, the Kalmegh, Organic India brand. There are many other brands, but this is what we have been using. I believe at a time like this, with pollution levels crazy, we need to do all that it takes to help the human body and lungs through this in the safest possible way, over and above what already exists if needed.”

Precautions for using Kalmegh for respiratory health

Luke Coutinho also asks everyone to consult healthcare professionals before using Kalmegh as a treatment option, especially for severe respiratory conditions. He writes, “I usually don't use my social media to talk about a particular supplement or herbal remedy as it can be blindly misused by people and may not work on some people who are on other medications. Possible contraindications and many herbs and supplements have incomplete research or smartly funded outcomes from research. Speak to your medical allopathy doctors if you want to or must speak to experts, doctors or Ayurveda, especially if you are on treatment. Also discuss and take advice for the age limit according to conditions.”

“Sadly, the only solution is better air and a better environment, but right now, we need to focus on small wins and do what we can to adapt- the power of Kalmegh, andographis paniculata for respiratory health. Be wise, don't be the herd,” read his caption. He even used a word like “holistic health” while hashtagging his post.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.