Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar Reveals Top 3 Weight Loss Mistakes That Everyone Should Avoid

Avoid following fad diets for sustainable weight loss

Losing weight is a common goal for many individuals. People get slimmer to improve health, boost self-esteem, enhance fitness, or fit into desired clothing. It is said that weight loss provides more energy, better mobility and a lower risk of health problems. However, the journey to shed kilos is influenced by challenging factors like lifestyle choices, diet, activity level, genetics, metabolism and underlying health conditions. Apart from that, the abundance of weight loss advice can be overwhelming and lead to confusion about the most effective and sustainable approach. To make things easier, celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar shares valuable tips and highlights the top three common mistakes we all make in our weight loss journeys.

In her latest Instagram video, Rujuta Diwekar emphasises the following key points:

1. Initiate healthy habits today: Rather than delaying a start to healthy eating and regular exercise until a specific future date like 2024, Rujuta Diwekar stresses the importance of applying these positive changes immediately.

2. Health over numbers in weight loss: The dietician discourages reducing the journey to health to a mere numerical goal. She claims that true well-being extends beyond a number on the scale. Rujuta Diwekar encompasses a holistic approach to overall health is more important than shedding kilos.

3. Simple and sustainable lifestyle changes: She advocates for straightforward, sustainable lifestyle adjustments. The expert dismisses fad diets that claim to be lifestyles but involve complex apps, products, or pills. According to her, a genuine lifestyle change involves uncomplicated measures such as improving sleep habits, cooking at home more, savouring food mindfully, and consistent exercise.

