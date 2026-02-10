Nutritionist Reveals The Best Roti For Sugar Control, Digestion And Overall Health

Choosing the right kind of roti that suits your family's needs can have a larger impact on the digestive system, nutritional requirements, and how blood sugar levels are controlled. According to nutritionists, no single grain is ideal for everyone. The healthiest choice depends on age, health needs, and taste preferences. In a recent Instagram video, nutritionist Suman Agarwal discusses which kind of roti can be the healthiest option for certain purposes. She compares and contrasts the nutritional benefits, drawbacks and correct consumption of wheat, bajra, jowar, ragi, khapli, and multigrain rotis.

Wheat roti: Familiar but not perfect

Agarwal starts with wheat rotis, which are the most common items used in Indian homes. According to her, wheat is a good source of fibre, iron and B-complex vitamins. The GI is medium, ranging from 45 to 62. It is soft and yields easily to rolling.

However, she says processing has gradually decreased the nutritious content of wheat over time. Wheat rotis can also cause bloating and lead to digestive issues for gluten-sensitive people.

Bajra roti: Good for sugar control

She then discusses bajra (pearl millet) rotis, rich in iron, fibre and magnesium, which helps improve insulin response. It boasts a GI of about 54 to 55, which is healthier than wheat, and it is naturally gluten-free, according to Agarwal.

However, the texture of bajra rotis is heavy, and rolling them requires practice. She also warns against overindulging since it can affect thyroid function.

Ragi roti: Calcium-rich favourite

Agarwal describes ragi as her personal favourite and claims to consume it almost daily. Compared to rice or wheat, ragi has about 10 times the calcium content. Moreover, it contains a lot of iron, antioxidants, and vital amino acids.

Its GI can reach 65, and it should be consumed with caution by those who are prone to kidney stones because it contains a lot of oxalates. Children might not enjoy the earthy flavour, but Agarwal adds that because of its high calcium content, ragi is great for nursing mothers.

Jowar and khapli: Ancient and nutritious

Jowar rotis are rich in fibre, magnesium, and antioxidants. However, if consumed in excess, they may result in bloating and can be crumbly and dry. They have a GI of around 62, which is higher than average.

Khapli, an ancient grain that resembles wheat, is known for its nutritional value. It is nutrient-dense, has a low GI of about 40, and contains double the fibre of wheat. However, the drawbacks of khapli are denser rotis and increased expense.

Multigrain rotis: Balanced choice

Agarwal concludes by addressing multigrain rotis, which provide a variety of nutrients. They promote improved intestinal health and are higher in fibre and protein. They have a shorter shelf life, and the brand affects taste and quality. Their GI ranges from 28 to 55.

So, which roti should you choose?

The best options available to control blood sugar level are bajra, multigrain, and khapli, according to Agarwal. The roti options to improve fibre content include khapli, jowar, and bajra. Further, multigrain, khapli, and ragi provide overall nutrition to the body, whereas wheat, khapli, and ragi are to be taken for better digestibility. The best roti option for lactating mothers is ragi.

