Struggling With Impulse Eating? Nutritionist Reveals Secret To Staying Disciplined

Healthy eating is a practice that requires consistency and discipline. It is not about following the latest diet trends, but nourishing your body in a way that helps it function properly. A balanced meal, rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and healthy fats, directly affects us both mentally and physically. But sometimes, despite our best intentions, we struggle to develop a healthy eating pattern, falling prey to our temptations. Addressing the issue, nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee dropped a video on Instagram explaining some ways to curb unhealthy food cravings.

In the clip, Anjali Mukerjee says, “For some people, maintaining discipline about food is an ongoing challenge. No matter how well-read they are, how well-travelled they are, how much they know about nutrition or supplements… their impulse eating, their cravings, and their emotions always override their intentions of making correct eating. For many people, eating is not just about hunger—it's about comfort and habit.”

According to the nutritionist, one way of dealing with such a problem is to undergo a detailed blood test and find out the pathway to the disease. Understanding the root cause of the issue, be it pancreatic problems, insulin issues, blood sugar dysregulation, or nutritional deficiencies, can help in alleviating eating disorders. “Once they see for themselves in a blood test and through clinical findings, they generally relent because once they understand their constitution, it usually works,” claims Anjali Mukerjee.

Anjali Mukerjee Shares Three Major Takeaways:

As per Anjali Mukerjee, when you understand the science behind how food choices affect your health, discipline improves by at least 50 per cent. “And that is better than zero,” she asserts. Addressing the root cause is the first step to incorporating nutritious meals into your diet. The nutritionist recommends replacing stress eating with taking a simple walk, chewing gum, or even pausing for 5 minutes. Last but not least, Anjali Mukerjee advises keeping temptations out of your house and focusing on eating enough protein, fibre, and healthy fats to naturally reduce cravings.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.