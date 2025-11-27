Russian Fitness Influencer's 10,000-Calorie Junk Food Experiment Turns Deadly

A Russian fitness coach and influencer has died after partaking in a binge-eating challenge. Dmitry Nuyanzin, 30, from the Russian city of Orenburg, died in his sleep as he attempted to promote his weight-loss programme through the eating challenge, where he aimed to gain at least 25 kg.

Nuyanzin spent weeks consuming junk food as part of a 'marathon' challenge he hoped would inspire his clients to shed weight alongside him. He consumed upwards of 10,000 calories a day and was planning to shed it all over to show his transformation, according to a report in People.

A day prior to his death, Nuyanzin cancelled training sessions, informing friends that he was feeling unwell and planned on seeing a doctor. According to the report, Nuyanzin's heart failed as he slept.

Nuyanzin's last Instagram post, dated November 18, showed him eating a pack of Lays whilst revealing that he now weighed 105 kg, having gained at least 13 kg in a month.

Also Read | Pregnant Public Sector Banker Exposes 'Toxic' And 'Inhuman' Manger In Viral Post: 'I Cry At Work'

'Shocking News'

Reacting to Nuyanzin's death, social media users expressed their condolences to the family, whilst stating that his story was a lesson to others attempting similar challenges.

"It is better to prove such theories not in practice. Rest in peace," said one user, while another added: "It's true. If you're not used to junky fries fast food it will indeed make you sick!"

A third commented: "Well, if ever there was a cautionary tale, then this has to be it."

A fourth said: "An excellent coach and a wonderful mentor, and just a good person. The news was shocking. Condolences to the family."

His dramatic, high-calorie daily diet included pastries and cake for breakfast; dumplings smothered in mayonnaise for lunch; and a burger with two small pizzas for dinner.

"For breakfast, I have a plate of pastries and half a cake. For lunch, I usually eat 800 grams [nearly 2 lbs.] of dumplings with mayonnaise," he'd said. "During the day, I may snack on crisps, and for dinner, I have a burger and two small pizzas, either at a cafe or delivered."

A graduate of the Orenburg Olympic Reserve School and the National Fitness University in St Petersburg, Nuyanzin had worked as a personal coach to elite Russians for a decade.