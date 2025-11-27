Pregnant Public Sector Banker Exposes 'Toxic' And 'Inhuman' Manger In Viral Post: 'I Cry At Work'

A public sector bank employee has shared a Reddit post recounting the emotional and physical toll of working for a toxic manager while pregnant. The employee described feeling overwhelmed and sometimes crying at work due to her boss's "inhuman" conduct, which included constant leave denials and a lack of respect for personal boundaries.

The woman shared screenshots of her conversation with the manager, where most of her requests for leave were disregarded, despite her being in pain due to pregnancy-related illnesses.

"I work for a public sector bank and I am currently 28 weeks pregnant. I have been fairly regular to work since the start of my pregnancy. My first trimester was incredibly hard, and I had bouts of viral in which I got a fever of 103, and still I attended because I was the only staff in the branch as the other staff was on sabbatical and we hadn't been given a replacement," the employee wrote in the r/IndianWorkplace subreddit.

The woman said her manager sanctioned 'shady' loans recently and was acting 'very fishy', which prompted her to raise the issue with higher-ups discreetly.

"He got a whiff of my whistleblowing, I feel, and he has been harassing me mentally and using many tactics. I have hardly taken sick leave twice or thrice in the month when I absolutely have to due to exertion and nausea. He has been acting really vile, denying leaves, overburdening me with work, micromanaging, not even giving me time for lunch break," the woman said.

"Making me stay at work till late and making it absolutely necessary to report dot on time. He had once called me at 10:30 pm at night because EOD had not been done because of confusion, as he left for out of city before office hours without informing me. He even made the office boy call me after 10 pm when I was very sick."

The woman said the manager was using tactics to force her to go on maternity leave before the delivery. "I sometimes cry at work because of this inhuman behaviour, I am very emotionally and physically overwhelmed right now,my pregnancy is getting tougher day by day," she added.

As the post went viral, social media users advised the woman to report the issue to HR, whilst others highlighted that such working conditions were the reality of public banks.

"If you ever feel the IT industry in India is toxic, one should work in banks. This is the prime example," said one user, while another added: "Where is the HR department? Please escalate this matter to either the one who manages the entire unit or to the HR concerned person."

A third commented: "What's irritating more than this toxic behaviour is the 'sir' calls at workplaces. People should be addressed by their names or positions."

A fourth said: "Public sector has whistleblower protection. Please look into the same and you can always reach out to your organization's HRC and file a complaint. Please don't let this slide."

Last month, another government bank employee posted a similar rant, stating that people had been 'sold a lie' about the security and prestige that came with employment at PSUs.