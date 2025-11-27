Delhi-Leh Plane Tickets Cheaper Than Gurugram-Noida Cab Fares, Viral Post Sparks Debate

Booking cabs while travelling can be a tough task, expecially during the peak hours when demand surges manifold. A social media user recently sparked a debate after highlighting that flying from Delhi to Leh was costing less than taking a cab from the neighbouring city of Gurugram to Greater Noida.

A user named Aaraynsh, based in Delhi, shared screenshots of the airfare and the cab booking to show the difference in pricing. A SpiceJet flight from Delhi to Leh was priced at Rs 1,540, while an Uber ride from Gurugram to Greater Noida was quoted at Rs 1,952.61

"Today, flying from Delhi to Ladakh is cheaper than taking a cab from Gurgaon to Greater Noida," Aaraynsh wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Check The Viral Post Here:

Delhi to Leh ₹1540

Gurugram to Greater Noida ₹1952



— Aaraynsh (@aaraynsh) November 26, 2025

'They Earn Gold'

As the post went viral, a section of social media users lamented about the cab pricing, while others pointed out it was off-season in Ladakh, which led to the low fare.

"These app taxi drivers earn gold in rush hours in metro cities," said one user, while another added: "I guess flying out of Delhi is the best option right now."

A third commented: "These are off-season prices. Look at the prices of the season. Please post again in the month of FEB and March. Do taxis have off-season prices?"

A fourth said: "You will always get Leh tickets this cheap from Nov-Feb. No rocket science. Only snow adventure junkies go there in winters!"

