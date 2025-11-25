Australian Man Reveals Difference Between Mumbai And Delhi: '<i>Jugaad </i> Doesn't Work Here'

An Australian content creator stirred a debate online after revealing the difference between Delhi and Mumbai. Andy Evans, better known by his online moniker, 'theaussiebhai', took to Instagram to post a video titled, "I like Mumbai, but..." where he explained why he preferred Delhi over Mumbai, having lived in the capital city longer.

As per Evans, Mumbai did not have the jugaad culture that is so prevalent in Delhi. The concept of jugaad, a Hindi word that appears in the Oxford Dictionary, is a popular example of how Indians make the best of any situation or problem. The term refers to using skill and creativity to find a quick solution to a problem with limited resources.

"I like Mumbai but the only thing is, jugaad doesn't really work here. Two hundred rupees in Delhi? Anyone will do anything for you, like you can have a bhaiya to help you with whatever you want in your house," explained Evans.

Evans said he was used to the Delhi life, where he could get anything done instantly, but Mumbai was "more strict", meaning he was met with a 'no' the majority of times.

"But in Mumbai, people are like, you know, following the meter, following the rules -- 'No you paid me for this. I'm just delivering this'. Hey bhaiya, just for two hundred rupees extra, help me with this. Nahi. Nahi. Nahi," he added.

Check The Viral Video Here:

'He Just Shares His Experience'

As the video went viral, social media users were involved in the usual debate, with Delhites defending their city, whilst Mumai residents explaining why such a jugaad culture was not prevalent.

"Mumbai is more strict. It's like New York City. Everybody is on the goal and no one has time for anything or anyone else. However, Mumbai is also much kinder and safer for women, and the people are generally nicer. Hope you get to see the soft side of Mumbai," said one user, while another added: "Mumbai people are much more trustworthy and simple as compared to Delhi. And Mumbai is super safe. And one can actually get a nightlife."

A third commented: "I don't know why Mumbai people here are comparing to Delhi. He just shared his experience of jugaad, and they are defending by saying Mumbai is safer lmao."