Chia To Coriander: Cardiologist Lists Top 12 Seeds For Better Health

Adding seeds to your diet is one of the easiest ways to enhance your overall nutrient intake. Seeds are small but packed with essential vitamins, minerals, healthy fats, and fibre. Due to their rich nutrient profile, they offer a variety of health benefits that support digestive health, hormonal balance, skin health, and overall well-being. Whether sprinkled on salads, blended into smoothies, or mixed into baked goods, seeds can be easily added to your daily diet. Recently, renowned cardiologist Dr. Alok Chopra took to Instagram and shared a list of seeds that you must add to your diet. He also shared the correct ways to use these and safety tips to follow. Keep reading as we share all the details.

Top 12 seeds for your health

1. Flaxseed

Flaxseed are a great source of fibre, which helps ensure smooth digestion and overall gut health. These seeds are also rich in omega-3 fatty acids, which support heart health and reduce inflammation. Additionally, flaxseeds are known to balance hormones, particularly due to their lignan content, which can mimic estrogen in the body.

How to eat: Always ground before eating, as your body cannot digest whole seeds effectively. You can add to smoothies, curd or oats.

Pro tip: "Avoid if prone to loose stool," advised Dr. Chopra.

2. Chia seed

Chia seeds are excellent for hydration, as they can absorb up to 12 times their weight in water, making them a great addition to smoothies or overnight oats. They are also high in fibre and protein. Additionally, they provide a quick energy boost, making them perfect for pre- or post-workout snacks.

How to eat: Always soak for 30 minutes to 2 hours. Drink chia water or add to puddings.

Pro tip: Eating them dry may cause bloating or choking risk.

3. Pumpkin seed

Pumpkin seeds are particularly high in zinc, which helps support the immune system. They also support menstrual health due to their magnesium and iron content, which can help alleviate PMS symptoms.

How to eat: "Lightly roast and eat 1-2 tablespoons in a day. Sprinkle on salads or snacks," mentioned Dr. Chopra.

Pro tip: They are high in calories. Avoid overeating, especially if trying to lose weight.

4. Melon seed

Dr. Chopra mentioned that melon seeds have a cooling effect on the body, making them a refreshing snack in warmer months. They are excellent for digestion, promoting a healthy gut. Furthermore, their healthy fats support overall heart health.

How to eat: Eat raw or roasted. You can add these to seed mixes or laddoos.

Pro tip: Eat in moderation, avoid overconsumption.

5. Makhana

Makhana is great for satiety due to its high protein content, helping to control hunger and aid in weight management. Rich in essential nutrients, these seeds "promote a mind-body balance," said Dr. Chopra.

How to eat: Roast with ghee. Eat as a snack or add to kheer.

Pro tip: Avoid packaged masala versions as they are high in sodium.

6. Sesame seed

Sesame seeds are an excellent non-dairy source of calcium. They can keep you warm in winter and support bone and joint health. Sesame seeds are also good for your skin and hair.

How to eat: Eat lightly roasted. Use in chutneys, laddoos and gajak.

Pro tip: "Avoid excess in summers if you run hot," Dr. Chopra wrote in the post.

7. Fennel seed

Fennel seeds are well-known for their digestive benefits. They have a cooling effect that helps soothe the stomach and can promote fresh breath. Chewing fennel seeds after meals is a common practice to aid digestion.

How to eat: Chew after meals or add to warm water (fennel tea).

Pro tip: For better digestion, avoid consuming in excess.

8. Coriander seed

"Coriander seeds offer light digestive support, helping to alleviate bloating and discomfort," Dr. Chopra mentioned.

How to eat: Soak overnight, strain and drink the water the next morning.

Pro tip: According to Dr. Chopra, there's no extra precaution required as coriander seeds are very safe and mild in nature.

9. Poppy seed

Poppy seeds are recognised for their calming effects, making them useful for promoting better sleep. They contain healthy fats that contribute to heart health and provide essential nutrients for overall well-being.

How to eat: Soak them before grinding. You can add these to curries or desserts.

Pro tip: Avoid consuming large quantities as they may cause drowsiness.

10. Sunflower seed

Sunflower seeds are rich in vitamin E, which acts as an antioxidant and is essential for skin health. They are also known to support heart health.

How to eat: Add lightly roasted seeds to yogurt bowls, oats and other meals.

Pro tip: Avoid salted versions as they can be high in sodium.

11. Hemp seed

Hemp seeds provide a complete protein source, containing all nine amino acids. Additionally, they are rich in omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids, promoting overall heart health and reducing inflammation.

How to eat: Sprinkle on salads, soups or smoothies.

Pro tip: They are calorie-dense, so consume in moderation.

12. Watermelon seed

Watermelon seeds are packed with magnesium, which supports muscle and nerve function. They also provide iron and plant-based protein.

How to eat: Add roasted seeds to trail mixes.

Pro tip: Since they are high in calories, portion control is advised.

"These aren't just seeds - they're quiet powerhouses of balance, immunity, digestion and long-term vitality. Use them wisely, eat them right, and they'll support you from the inside out," Dr. Chopra concluded.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.