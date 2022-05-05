Nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee Says These Three Food Items Will Keep Your Blood Pressure Under Control

Fish contains omega-3 fatty acids that lower the risk of high blood pressure

Blood pressure, also known as hypertension, is quite common among individuals, especially after a certain age. Health experts say that various unhealthy lifestyle habits result in elevated blood pressure. Therefore, people who suffer from high or low blood pressure, need to make several changes in their diet and lifestyle choices. So, right from the bringing some positive changes in the morning routine, and exercising regularly to being mindful of what you are eating, one needs to take care of everything. If you are struggling with keeping your blood pressure under control, refer to nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee's Instagram post. She suggests three food items that will help you control blood pressure.

Here are the three food items that will help you control your blood pressure:

1) Garlic: The nutritionist states that garlic is known to increase the body's production of nitric oxide. This helps the muscles to relax and the blood vessels dilate. All of these factors can ultimately reduce hypertension, a common factor for blood pressure.

2) Fish: We all are aware of the nutritive value of fish. It contains large amounts of omega-3 fatty acids that lower the risk of high blood pressure.

3) Fruits and vegetables: Low glycemic index fruits and vegetables could be helpful in this scenario. Obesity may be one of the factors for high or low blood pressure. Intake of fruits and vegetables will increase the amount of fibre and minerals that can help in treating blood pressure. These food items are rich sources of potassium, calcium and magnesium and are all known to keep blood pressure in check.

Anjali Mukerjee once shared tips to remain fit even after forty years of age. As per the list, you must include nuts and seeds like almonds, walnuts, pumpkin seeds and sunflower seeds. Exercise every day and increase your protein intake. Add more fibre to your diet and start with some specific supplements based on your needs and deficiencies. Consume whole grains, whole dals, fresh fruits and fresh vegetables. Sleep for eight hours and be mindful of your diet.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.