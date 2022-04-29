Stay Fit In Your Forties With These Tips From Nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee

All of us care about our health and well-being. But health problems do not have one-size-fits-all solutions. With ageing, one needs to change one's healthcare routine. Blurry eyesight, slow metabolism and tiredness are some problems that can crowd our lives. Nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee talks about it in an Instagram post. The nutritionist mentions certain issues that are typical in the age group of the forties. The caption reads, “Everything changes after forty. Your metabolism slows down. Your sugar cravings increase. You begin feeling less energetic.” Especially women face a lot of changes in their bodies after they hit forty.

According to the post, “One of the main reasons why women over forty gain weight is that their metabolism slows down. They simply don't burn calories as efficiently as they did a few years ago. Even women who exercise experience weight gain around their abdominal region.” Here are certain changes that women perceive in their bodies after the age of forty:

1. The BMR (Basal Metabolic rate) drops by 6% per decade of life.

2. Menopausal women develop subclinical hypothyroidism, which makes it more difficult for them to lose weight post forty.

Is there any solution to this unwanted weight gain problem? Yes. The nutritionist writes, “By exercising for just thirty minutes a day and eating for maximum health and vitality, we can not only build strength, shed extra pounds, improve flexibility and balance, but also look years younger, even after forty.”

How can we stay fit even after forty? Here are more tips from the same post:

Snack on nuts and seeds like almonds, walnuts, pumpkin seeds and sunflower seeds. Increase your protein intake. Exercise more. Add fibre to your diet in the form of sabja or chia seeds or Isabgul once or twice a day. Begin taking specific supplements based on your deficiencies. When eating out, avoid grains. At home, consume whole grains, whole dals, fresh fruits and fresh vegetables. Sleep for at least 8 hours daily. Be mindful of your diet.

Take care of your health after forty with these few tips.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.