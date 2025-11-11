Novo Nordisk Partners With Emcure To Launch Weight Loss Drug Poviztra In India

Novo Nordisk India and Emcure Pharma on Monday announced a partnership to launch the weight-loss medicine Poviztra, semaglutide injection 2.4 mg, as a second brand of Wegovy in India.

Wegovy (semaglutide injection 2.4 mg) was launched in India in June 2025.

It is indicated for chronic weight management and reduction in the risk of major adverse cardiovascular events in individuals with overweight or obesity, as an adjunct to a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity, the two companies said in a joint statement.

The collaboration will strengthen the distribution and marketing of semaglutide for weight loss, particularly through pharmacies and in regions beyond those currently served by Novo Nordisk India, it added.

"Obesity is a serious chronic disease affecting millions of people across India and results in significant unmet medical needs. Recognising the magnitude of the obesity challenge, we launched Wegovy in India a few months ago.

"Now, we are happy to join hands with Emcure Pharma to broaden access to high-quality, safe, and effective obesity treatment," Novo Nordisk Senior Vice President, Region APAC, Jay Thyagarajan said.

The partnership with Emcure will improve access to obesity treatment for people living with overweight or obesity in India, he added.

Emcure Pharma becomes the first Indian company to hold exclusive rights to distribute and commercialise Poviztra, a semaglutide injection 2.4 mg for weight loss, the statement said.

"We believe in the potential of semaglutide. With our strong understanding of the country's diverse geographical landscape and established marketing capabilities, we are confident about making this molecule available to patients who need it the most," Emcure Pharma CEO and Managing Director, Satish Mehta, said.

The partnership is part of Novo Nordisk's efforts to make its innovative semaglutide molecule accessible to a greater number of people living with overweight and obesity in India, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)