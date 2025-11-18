New Hope For Migraine Patients In India: Doctor Explains How Rimegepant Works

Migraine is a growing public health concern in India. According to a study published in The Journal of Headache and Pain, nearly 26.3% of people in Delhi NCR suffer from the condition. Pfizer on Monday launched a new medication for migraine treatment in India. Rimegepant ODT is the new medication which can help adults with a previous insufficient response to triptan, the usual drugs for treating migraine.

Pfizer Ltd said in a statement, said that the new medication delivers rapid and sustained pain relief lasting up to 48 hours post-treatment, while not associated with the risk of medication overuse headaches. Speaking to NDTV, Dr Aditya Kulkarni, Consultant - Neurology, Manipal Hospital Sarjapur Road, Bengaluru shares how Rimegepant can help in migraine pain relief and how the medication is different from the already available options.

How Does Rimegepant Help In Pain Relief?

Dr Kulkarni explains that Rimegepant functions on a distinct pain pathway, and hence, it is a valuable new addition to the migraine treatment toolbox. "It blocks the CGRP receptor, which is a major contributor to the pain cycle that triggers migraine inflammation and enduring, painful throbbing during a migraine. This means that whichever migraine treatment a patient is using, Rimegepant will discontinue the migraine process rather than merely suppress the symptoms."

Rimegepant not only helps with the throbbing pain but also with nausea and vomiting, that some people experience during a migraine. Explaining this, Dr Kulkarni said that since it is an orally dissolving tablet, it does not require an intact appetite or additional water to take.

How Is Rimegepant Different?

Rimegepant is unique as it has the ability to both relieve a current migraine as well as have the potential to stop future migraines, based on how a patient's provider chooses to prescribe it, says Dr Kulkarni.

This is in contrast to most migraine medications, especially triptan medications which have significant drawbacks. While triptan medications also have the goal of alleviating a migraine, they also constrict blood vessels which can be extremely dangerous for patients with cardiovascular conditions.

Triptan medications tend to only address the current migraine episode. In contrast, Rimegepant is not a blood vessel constrictor, which opens a window of opportunity for many patients who have not previously tolerated or safely used triptan medications.

Other Benefits Of Rimegepant

An additional real-world benefit is their longer duration of action. This is especially pertinent for patients who express concern about pain returning just a few hours after taking their medication. The mechanism of action with rimegepant alleviates that anxiety because it offers a longer duration of relief and allows patients the peace of mind to resume the activities of their day. Pfizer MD Meenakshi Nevatia too stated, "We believe this treatment will help people with migraine manage pain more effectively and reclaim productive days sooner than with currently available options."

Other Ways To Prevent And Manage Migraine Headaches

Identify and Avoid Triggers

Keeping a diary can help identify specific migraine triggers such as certain foods (chocolate, dairy), strong smells, light, noise, or stress. Avoiding these triggers can help reduce the frequency of migraine attacks.

Manage Stress

Stress is a common trigger for migraine. Yoga, meditation, deep breathing, progressive muscle relaxation, and tai chi can help lower stress levels and prevent migraines. Regular relaxation can also help improve how you handle stress, thereby reducing headaches.

Maintain a Healthy Sleep Routine

Consistent and adequate sleep is important for migraine management. Both too little and too much sleep can cause migraines. Setting a regular bedtime and wake-up time and creating a calming pre-sleep routine can help improve sleep quality.

Regular Exercise

Exercises such as walking, jogging, cycling, or swimming can help reduce migraine frequency by improving cardiovascular health and reducing stress.

Hydration

Dehydration is known to trigger migraines, so drinking plenty of water and eating water-rich foods can help prevent attacks. Also, managing environmental factors like dimming lights, reducing noise, and avoiding strong odours can also help reduce migraine symptoms.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.