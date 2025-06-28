Can Coke Help Fix Migraines? Science Behind This Hack That Works For Some

Does Coca Cola really have the potential to curb a migraine? Many migraine sufferers swear by this home remedy to make that throbbing pain go away. It is not just a handy hack, but is rooted in science that works behind-the-scenes to make sure you feel relieved once the headache and nausea die down.

Photo Credit: unsplash.com

What Is A Migraine?

Migraine is a neurological disorder that is characterized by the recurring headaches that can be accompanied by nausea, vomiting, and sensitivity to light and sound. These headaches are often throbbing and pulsating and can be severe to the extent of interfering with one's daily activities.

According to National Geographic, approximately 14 to 15 percent people in the world live with migraines which are a mjor casuse of global ill health. It leads to many missed days of work and subsequent doctor's visits.

Photo Credit: unsplash.com

Drinking Coke As A Home Remedy To Fix Migraines

Many people suffering from migraine swear by a go-to home remedy to get a quick fix to those terribly painful and trying times. One such hack that people keep up their sleeves and use frequently at home to get relief is drinking a caffeinated soda such as Coca Cola. This is backed by science and has merit due to the temperature of the drink and the caffeine levels it consists of.

What Is The Science Behind It?

According to BBC, Dr Kay Kennis, a trustee for the Migraine Trust and a general practitioner who specialises in migraines says, "The caffeine in the coke can act as a nerve disruptor, it is a substance that affects nerve activity. For some, that disturbance works in a positive way."