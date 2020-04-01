Beat Lockdown Stress And Anxiety With Meditation: Know The Many Health Benefits It Offers

Meditation can help in reducing stress, anxiety and depression

Highlights Meditation can improve your mood and help you be positive

Meditation can improve your self-esteem and self-confidence

It is a great way to relax and calm your mind

The outbreak of coronavirus has resulted in a nation-wide lockdown. Staying at home all day can be tiring, boring and stressful. The lockdown has especially become a cause of stress and anxiety for those whose businesses are shut down and/or are incurring losses. In such times, doing some meditation and stress-busting activities can be helpful. Meditation is a commonly-used practice to relax and feel less stressed. It is a practice which is considered to be great for boosting mental health.

What is meditation and how to meditate?

The practice of meditation helps in much more than reducing your stress and anxiety. With meditation, one learns to train the mind to focus and redirect thought. Meditation can be used to increase awareness of yourself and your surroundings.

When you meditate, you train your mind to focus on just one thought. For meditating, you need to: sit in a relaxing position, close your eyes and relax your breathing.

If not a particular thought, you can focus on your breathing and how the body moves with each inhalation and exhalation.

There are multiple videos online which you can watch to learn how to meditate. Beginners can simply learn through guided meditation audios.

Start with meditating for 10 to 15 minutes or lesser if it seems difficult.

You can do meditation multiples times in a day. You can sit on the floor or on a chair to meditate. You just have to be comfortable when you're meditating. Make sure that the environment around you is quiet and not busy.

Meditate in a quiet space which is not too busy or crowded

Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: Quarantine Meal Plan: Use These 3 Indian Foods For Preparing Multiple Meals

Health benefits of meditation amidst the coronavirus outbreak and lockdown

1. Mediation can help you be more aware about yourself.

2. It can improve your mood and help you have a positive outlook towards life.

3. Regular meditation can inculcate a sense of self-discipline.

4. It can increase your pain tolerance and can also help you sleep better.

5. Meditation can help in improving your work performance. Meditation is a great way to train your mind to be more alert.

6. Meditation is an effective strategy to cope with anxiety and anxiety-related issues like phobias and obsessive-compulsive behaviours.

7. Regular meditation can improve your self-image and confidence.

Meditation can improve your self-esteem and confidence

Photo Credit: iStock

If the lockdown is taking a toll on your mind, then you must try meditating. Stay indoors, stay safe everyone!

Also read: Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal Shares A Weekly Diet Plan For The Lockdown Period

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.