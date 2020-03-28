Coronavirus Quarantine Tips: Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal Shares A Weekly Diet Plan For The Lockdown Period

Coronavirus quarantine tips: Have small and frequent meals

Coronavirus quarantine tips: After having suggested people to follow the very simple and effective 21/90 rule during the ongoing lockdown in India, nutritionist Nmami Agarwal shares with us a weekly diet plan. This diet plan can not just help you with weight loss, but can also ensure optimum nutrition and fitness, especially during the quarantine plan. The diet plan includes everything from what you need to eat on rising to each of your three main meals and even some interesting mid-meal options. Keep reading to what Agarwal has suggested.

Coronavirus quarantine tips: Weekly diet plan by Nmami Agarwal

1. Early Morning (6:00- 7:00 AM):

1 crushed garlic clove + lukewarm water

Or

Amla shot (undiluted juice of freshly grated amla)

2. Breakfast (8:30 - 9:00 AM):

1 Besan + ragi cheela (50% besan 50% ragi) with mint coriander chutney

5-6 soaked almonds

1 cup tea (unsweetened)- optional

Or

Egg white or vegetable sandwich (2 multigrain bread slices), if bread isn't available, make a whole-wheat tortilla and stuff vegetables or egg whites + 5-6 soaked almonds + 1 cup unsweetened tea (optional)

Eggs make for a healthy and nutritious option for breakfast

Photo Credit: iStock

3. Mid Meal (11 - 11:30 AM)

Fruits (oranges, papaya, apple, berries)

buttermilk

4. Lunch (1:30 - 2:00 PM)

1-2 chapatti + soya bhurji (add vegetables) + cucumber mint chaas (low salt)

Or

Quarter plate brown rice veg pulao with dal (your choice)

5. 30 Mins after lunch (2:30 PM)

1 cup lukewarm lemon water (no sugar/ salt)

6. Mid Meal (4:00- 5:00 PM)

1 cup (250ml) ginger+ cinnamon+ turmeric +clove concoction (boil in double amount of water and reduce to half) - you can add 1 teaspoon jaggery powder for sweetness with handful of roasted makhana/ roasted chana

If you work out in the evening Post workout 1 glass fruit smoothie (strawberry + yogurt + pumpkin seeds)

OR

1 glass of vegetable juice (beet+ spinach + carrot + amla)+ sprinkle 1 teaspoon roasted flaxseeds

7. Dinner (7:30 - 8:00 PM)

Quarter plate of sautéed vegetables (broccoli, onion, tomato, beans, bell peppers ) + 1 chapati

Or

1 whole wheat paneer wrap (wheat chapatti stuffed with grated paneer)

8. Post Dinner (9:30- 10:00 PM)

1 cup (250 ml) lukewarm milk with turmeric + pepper (pinch of turmeric and half pinch black pepper powder).

Points to Remember:

1. Have small but frequent meals. This will ensure your blood glucose and metabolism stays stable and gives your body enough energy from time to time to support immunity.

2. Make sure to take the concoction not more than twice a day. You can prepare in advance for the entire day and consume it twice.

3. When craving for something sweet, go for options like figs, dates or jaggery in moderation. Jaggery powder can be added to your concoctions to enhance palatability.

4. Make sure you stay active and perform home workouts for at least 45 minutes to 1 hour a day. Hydration is equally essential.

5. Stick to a routine and a particular time table. This will keep your body's natural biological clock in check.

Stick to a routine and be physically active throughout the day

Photo Credit: iStock

(Nmami Agarwal is nutritionist at Nmami Life)

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.