Coronavirus: Who All Are More Susceptible To COVID-19? WHO Tells

One may catch COVID-19 infection and become severely ill by if it s/he has a non-communicable or a pre-existing condition like cardiovascular disease, chronic respiratory disease, diabetes and cancer, informs the World Health Organization. 27 March 2020, 02:36 GMT+5:30, 465,915 coronavirus cases have been confirmed across the world. The deadly infection has killed 21,031 people and has been spread 200 countries, areas or territories. The outbreak of coronavirus has resulted in a lockdown in several countries including India.

In an Instagram post (official account), the WHO revealed that people with high blood pressure, diabetes, heart disease, (history of) heart attack, stroke, chronic respiratory disease and cancer are more susceptible to COVID-19. The same stands true for people with non-communicable diseases as well.

Following are the guidelines suggested by WHO for prevention:

1. Take your medicine as it has been prescribed by your health expert and follow their medical advice.

2. Secure supply of your medicines for more than a month.

3. Stay at a distance from sick people. Social distancing needs to be practiced at home as well. People who are sick should stay at distance of at least three feet from one another. Someone who is sick or has symptoms must be made to stay in a separate room.

4. Wash your hands (for 20 seconds) often.

5. Quit smoking and drinking alcohol.

6. Take care of your mental health as lockdowns and quarantines can be stressful and lead to anxiety.

All this is exactly why health experts and nutritionists are advising to follow a healthy lifestyle, and probably follow the simple rule of 21/90. Even those working from home have some extra time at their disposal. Eating nutritious, home-cooked food and regular exercise can help in keeping your condition at control. It is also an effective way to get fitter and manage your weight.

Above all, it is of utmost importance to stay at home and not step out unless entirely necessary. Stay safe everyone!

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.