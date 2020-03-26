Coronavirus Prevention: How To Practice Social Distancing In A Family Of 5 Or More?

COVID-19 prevention: Social distancing within the family is important for prevention of coronavirus

Coronavirus prevention: An essential part of the ongoing lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus is to practice social distancing. Now this includes not stepping out unless completely necessary. Having said that, how does one practice social distancing if there are five or more members in a family, or a family of 14-15 members or more are staying the same building in different floors? According to the World Health Organization, you must maintain at least one metre or three feet distance between yourself and anyone who is coughing or sneezing for coronavirus prevention.

This needs to be done because whenever someone coughs or sneezes, they spray tiny liquid droplets from their nose or mouth which may contain virus. If you are too close, then you are likely to breath in the droplets, including COVID-19 virus if the person who coughs near you has the disease.

Coronavirus prevention: Experts Tell Why It Is Important To Practice Social Distancing At Home

We speak to Dr Laxman Jessani, Consultant, Infectious Diseases, Apollo Hospitals, Navi Mumbai, says that you need to practice social distancing even when you're staying in home. "If you have five or more people in the family, then sit at a distance of three feet or more from one other. If someone is experiencing coronavirus symptoms, then that person should stay in a separate room and avoid contact with rest of the family members as much as possible," Dr Jessani says.

Someone who experiences symptoms of coronavirus must be made to stay in a separate room

Photo Credit: iStock

Dr P. Raghu Ram, President of The Association of Surgeons of India, says that social distancing is important in not just the community, but at home as well. "We should maintain distance from our family members as well. There are going to be objects which the family members may be touching, like door knobs and hard surfaces. It is important to sanitise those objects regularly," say Dr Ram while adding that frequent washing of hands (about for four to five times, for 20 seconds) needs to be done.

Practice personal hygiene practices like washing hands regularly at home as well

Photo Credit: iStock

Dr Ram also says that family members should consciously avoid touching their faces. "The key is to ensure social distancing within the family and taking all precautionary measures at home," he says.

Stay indoors, stay safe everyone!

(Dr Laxman Jessani, Consultant, Infectious Diseases, Apollo Hospitals, Navi Mumbai)

(Dr P. Raghu Ram, President, The Association of Surgeons of India)

