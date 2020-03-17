Coronavirus Vs Flu: How To Spot The Difference? Know The Exact Symptoms

Coronavirus: The symptoms of coronavirus are similar to flu and common cold

Coronavirus was discovered for the first time humans in December 2019 in China. It is an infectious disease which can easily transfer from one person to another. The symptoms of coronavirus are similar to the flu or common cold. Some common symptoms of coronavirus include fever, tiredness and dry cough. Some patients may also experience body pain, nasal congestion, runny nose, sore throat and diarrhea. It can also cause breathing problems in many. According to the World Health Organisation, someone with fever, cough and difficulty in breathing should seek immediate medical help. Coronavirus has now affected more than 120 people in India. With the change in weather, many are also experiencing flu like symptoms. Symptoms of coronavirus can be easily mistaken for flu and vice versa.

Coronavirus vs flu: How to spot the difference

To draw a fine line between the symptoms of coronavirus, flu and common cold we spoke to Dr. P. Raghu Ram (President of The Association of Surgeons of India) and Dr. Sharad Joshi (Principal Consultant, Pulmonology, Max hospital)

Is it coronavirus or something else?

Dr. Raghu Ram explains the chronology of the symptoms of coronavirus and how to distinguish them from glue symptoms. Here are some key points he explained-

1. Understanding the symptoms of coronavirus

Dry cough, fever and breathlessness can together be identified as symptoms of coronavirus. Dry cough occurs because of the fact it involves the lungs. Breathlessness occurs because the lung tissues and airways are damaged. As a result of this viral infection, one gets fever. This is the chronology of COVID-19. It always includes symptoms like cough, fever and breathlessness. 80% of these symptoms are mild. In many cases, people can be asymptomatic. This is the reason why more and more people with flu-like symptoms need to be screened on a wider scale.

2. Symptoms of flu

Talking of flu, it begins with a running nose, followed by cough and fever. Very few people infected with coronavirus have reported having a running nose along with a cough.

3. What about a sore throat?

If someone only has a sore throat, then it cannot be a symptom of coronavirus. One can have sore throat by drinking contaminated water. It is important to not get paranoid with symptoms as just having sore throat should not concern you.

Super spreaders are those people who are infected but they don't know that they are infected. They can shed a huge viral load and can affect a disproportionately large number of people. To be able to identify these asymptomatic people, we need to identify a large number of people, much more than what we are doing at the moment.

We also need support from private players right now. National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories should do the screenings free of cost. This is global emergency and the government should give directions for this to be done at a wider scale.

Dr. Sharad Joshi advises people to stay calm and take all the necessary precautions. "There is no need to panic. One may experience cold, cough and other flu like symptoms due to change in weather. Flu symptoms are quite common during this time of the year. Mild flu-like symptoms should not create a panic situation. Unless someone is experiencing breathing problems and other respiratory problems, there is no need to get tested for coronavirus. Whereas, flu- like symptoms with breathing issues need medical attention. If these symptoms last longer than usual, medical advice is necessary in such a situation as well."

"One should also follow all the necessary precaution because coronavirus can affect anyone. It is advised to not to take any medication without doctor's consultation," he adds.

