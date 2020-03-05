Coronavirus In India: Why Handwashing Is Important To Fight Coronavirus? Know When And How To Wash Your Hands To Stay Safe

Handwashing is the basic step to fight coronavirus spread

Highlights Handwashing is important to fight coronavirus infection

Avoid going to crowded places to prevent the spread

Wear a medical mask if you experience flu like symptoms

The coronavirus spread took a serious turn on Wednesday when the health ministry confirmed 23 new cases. With another fresh case later in the day the total number of cases in Indian reached 29. Many are still under observation at different hospitals all across the country. The Union Health Ministry has advised citizens to avoid public gatherings. Coronavirus also known as COVID-19 can spread easily from an infected person. A person infected with coronavirus can experience symptoms like cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, sore throat and some may experience difficulty in breathing. It is extremely important to follow the right precaution steps to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Handwashing is the basic step you need to follow to avoid the spread of coronavirus. Washing hands with water or soap or the use of alcohol-based sanitiser are considered as the best practice to avoid possible contact with the virus.

Why handwashing is important?

Coronavirus can spread through tiny droplets if the infected person coughs and sneezes. Inhaling or touching any such surfaces can lead to the spread of infection. It is extremely important to follow basic hygiene to the infection spread. When you are traveling or outside your house, you touch various surfaces throughout the day. You may catch the virus if you touch any surface with infection on it.

Also read: India Confirms 29 Coronavirus Cases; Do Not Panic But Boost Your Immunity With These Amazing Expert Tips To Fight It

Wash your hands with soap and water frequently

Photo Credit: iStock

Washing your hands with soap and water or using an alcohol-based hand rub kills viruses that may be on your hands. Also, avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth before washing your hands.

Also read: Coronavirus Outbreak In India: Samples Taken From 6 People In Noida Test Negative

When should you wash your hands?

It is advised to wash hands more frequently than usual. According to the World Health Organisation, you should wash hands-

After coughing or sneezing

When caring for the sick

Before, during and after you prepare food

Before eating

After toilet use

When hands are visibly dirty

After handling animals or animal waste

Always keep a alcohol based hand rub with you

Photo Credit: iStock

Always keep an alcohol-based sanitiser to keep your hands when and wherever required and always wash your hands thoroughly after regular intervals.

Also read: WHO Guidelines On How Use Masks To Protect Against Coronavirus

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.