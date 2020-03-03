Coronavirus Outbreak: What Covid-19 Means For You- Treatment, Prevention And Risk Factors

Coronavirus causes respiratory symptoms like cough and shortness of breath

Highlights Older adults in their 50s are more likely to be infected with coronavirus

Regular washing of hands is the most important prevention step

Avoid going to crowded places and wear a mask whenever outside

The deadly coronavirus has claimed six lives in the US. The outbreak of Covid-19, which began in China, continues to spread to new countries around the world. The World Health Organization urges countries to gear up containment measures for controlling the spreading of infection. The outbreak continues to grow in South Korea, the country which has the most severe outbreak outside China. As of Tuesday morning, three more deaths were reported. In China, however, the infection seems to be slowing down. Only 125 new cases were reported on Tuesday. This is the lowest that it has been since January, reports Al Jazeera.

Coronavirus: What you really need to know

The epidemic of coronavirus has shook the public health authorities around the world. It is important for every individual to take precautionary steps in order to reduce risk of catching the infection. Here are some basic know-hows of coronavirus you must note:

1. Is coronavirus contagious?

Coronavirus is contagious and has been declared as an airborne disease by the World Health Organization. The spread of virus in more than 700 passengers and crew members of the Diamond Princess cruise ship docked in Yokohama, Japan, testifies how quickly and efficiently the virus can spread.

2. How does coronavirus spread?

Covid-19 can spread through tiny droplets in the air as an infected person coughs of sneezes. One can get infected by inhaling these droplets or touching surfaces with these droplets. The incubation period of coronavirus, that is, the time when someone becomes infected with coronavirus and when the symptoms first appear, ranges from one to 14 days. The average is of five to six days.

Coronavirus is an airborne disease and can spread through tiny droplets in the air

3. What are the symptoms of coronavirus?

Fever has been identified as the most common symptom of the deadly coronavirus. Other symptoms are:

Cough

Shortness of breath

Fatigue

Muscle aches

Headaches

Sore throat

People may experience mild illness when infected with coronavirus, but it can become very severe. The illness can last somewhere between two to three weeks. If you have travelled to any area affected with coronavirus or if you have been in close contact with someone who has been diagnosed with it, you must get diagnosis immediately, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advises.

4. Who all are at highest risk of coronavirus?

Older adults in their 50s are more likely to be infected with coronavirus. People with underlying medical conditions like hypertension, diabetes and heart disease are also at higher risk.

5. How can one prevent coronavirus?

Regular washing of hands, in a proper manner, has been identified as the most effective of preventing coronavirus.

Use hand sanitisers and wash your hands with soap and water.

Avoid being in close contact with people who have respiratory symptoms.

Stay in isolation if you are sick and go for an immediate diagnosis. Stay at home, take proper rest and follow necessary precautions to control infection.

Avoid going in crowded places and where a medical mask whenever you are stepping out. Discard single-use mask every day and wash your hands after discarding.

Avoid going to crowded places to prevent being infected with Covid-19

6. How is coronavirus treated?

So far, there are no medications developed to specifically treat coronavirus. Supportive care is the best way to treat coronavirus. Like all viral infections, coronavirus too has its own course and subsides on its own. Antibiotics cannot be effective in treating coronavirus as it is a viral infection, antibiotics can treat bacterial infections only.

