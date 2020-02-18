WHO Warns Against Blanket Measures Of Coronavirus Outbreak: What You Should Know

Coronavirus causes symptoms like common cold and fever

Coronavirus death toll in mainland China has 1,868 till end of Monday, National Health Commission of China reported. It makes for additional 93 deaths from Hubei and five more deaths in other parts of the country. 1,886 new infections were also reported. The total number of infections is now at least 72,436.

In the meantime, the World Health Organization has warned against "blanket measures" over the outbreak of Covid-19 (the official name of novel coronavirus given by WHO). It pointed out that the epidemic outside of China was affecting only a tiny proportion of the population. The organization also said that the infection has mortality rate of around 2 %, which is less deadly than other coronaviruses such as Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) or Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS), reports AFP.

WHO officials rejected the suggestion that all cruises should be halted to avoid risking a new nest of infection like the one on the coronavirus-hit Diamond Princess off Japan.

"Measures should be taken proportional to the situation. Blanket measures may not help," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters in Geneva.

Covid-19 early symptoms to watch out for

Fever has been identified as the most common symptom of Covid-19, according to researchers at Zhongnan Hospital of Wuhan University. Other common symptoms include:

Dry cough

Fatigue

Muscle pain

Difficulty in breathing

Common cold symptoms like headaches and sore throat

In case you have been experiencing any of these symptoms, then it is important that you stay in isolation and go for immediate diagnosis.

Following are some steps for prevention of coronavirus:

Regular washing of hands has been recommended as the most effective way to prevent catching this virus. In order to prevent catching the infection, do the following:

1. Wash your hands regularly with soap and water

2. Cover your nose and mouth with flexed elbow or tissue whenever you are coughing or sneezing. Discard the tissue immediately after use, and wash your hands thereafter.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue whenever you are coughing or sneezing to prevent coronavirus

3. Avoid going to crowded place and maintain social distancing.

4. Avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth as surfaces can be contaminated with the virus.

5. If you experience any of the symptoms mentioned above, go for an immediate diagnosis and stay in isolation.

