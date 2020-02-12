WHO Officially Names Coronavirus As Covid-19: Here Are Some Details To Note

Covid-19 name is taken from words corona, virus, disease and 2019

The World Health Organization has released the official name of the novel coronavirus, which is Covid-19. "We now have a name for the disease and it's Covid-19," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters in Geneva. Coronavirus death toll has crossed 1,000, with more than 42,000 confirmed cases. Dr Ghebreyesus have called on the world to fight the new virus has aggressively as possible. The word coronavirus refers to the group of viruses it belongs to, rather than the latest strain of viruses.

Covid-19: Why this official name for novel coronavirus is important

The International Committee on Taxonomy of Viruses have designated the virus as SARS-CoV-2. Researchers were looking for an official name of the virus in order to avoid confusion and stigmatisation of any group or country.

"We had to find a name that did not refer to a geographical location, an animal, an individual or group of people, and which is also pronounceable and related to the disease," the WHO chief said.

WHO has officially named novel coronavirus as Covid-19

Researchers said that having a name is important as it prevents the use of other names that can be inaccurate and stigmatising. They said that Covid-19, the name, gives them a standard format for talking about coronavirus outbreaks.

Covid-19 name is taken from words corona, virus, disease and 2019, as the outbreak was reported to the WHO on December 31, 2019.

More than 42,200 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in China. The number of deaths have surpassed the death toll of SARS epidemic in 2002-2003.

As of Monday, 103 people died in Hubei province alone. The national death toll is now 1,016. However, the number of new infections nationally was down by nearly 20% from the day before-coming down from 3,062 to 2,478.

Scientists from across the world are now meeting in Geneva for discussing ways to combat the outbreak of Covid-19.

If enough resources were devoted to fight the virus, there's a realistic chance of containing the disease, said Dr Ghebreyesus.

Covid-19 tips for prevention

So far, regular washing of hands has been recommended as the most effective way to prevent catching this virus. Human transmission and now air transmission of the virus has been confirmed. In order to prevent catching the infection, do the following:

1. Wash your hands regularly with soap and water

2. Cover your nose and mouth with flexed elbow or tissue whenever you are coughing or sneezing. Discard the tissue immediately after use, and wash your hands thereafter.

3. Avoid going to crowded place and maintain social distancing.

Avoid going to crowded places to prevent being infected with Covid-19

4. Avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth as surfaces can be contaminated with the virus.

5. If you experience any of the symptoms mentioned above, go for an immediate diagnosis and stay in isolation.

6. Travel history to and from China is important at the moment. Go for a diagnosis if you have travelled to China recently.

Covid-19 has spread to more than two dozen countries, including India. Two deaths have been reported outside of China, one in Philippines and one in Hong Kong.

