Coronavirus Update: People Without Symptoms Can Also Be Infected With The Novel Coronavirus

Coronavirus update: As per latest medical reports in China, the novel coronavirus may infect a person without causing any symptoms. Health authorities in China claim that numerous people have been diagnosed as carriers and transmitters of Coronavirus even when they showed no symptoms. Common symptoms associated with Coronavirus include cough, common cold and breathing problems. "Most of the dormant carriers were related to and had caught the virus from patients with symptoms," Li Xingwang, chief infectious diseases expert at Beijing Ditan Hospital told the Chinese media, reports Aarti Tikoo Singh, IANS.

Dormant carriers of the virus can transmit the virus too, Xingwang said. "The amount of virus correlates to the severity of the illness, which means these patients carry less of the virus and their ability to transmit disease is weaker."

"If there are dormant carriers, then it is an epidemic of much larger scale than it is being reported. As China's capacity to conduct tests on a greater number of people has increased rapidly in the last one month, more cases of infections are coming forward. But tests are not being conducted on those who don't have symptoms," one of the students in Beijing told IANS on phone.

Coronavirus update in India

Around 650 people who were evacuated from Wuhan by the government are undergoing 14-days quarantine process, reports authorities in New Delhi. These people have not been asked to do the swab tests required to diagnose the infection. They are kept under observation at two centres in the national capital region. Anyone showing symptoms will be referred to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), an official at one of the centres said.

People with mild symptoms should be quarantined and treated as well, National Health Commission in new treatment and diagnosis guidelines. Guidelines also said that airborne and digestive tract infections were found in patient's faeces.

A key meeting chaired by China's Premier Li Keqiang was held in Beijing on Tuesday to adopt measures to enable all patients with or without symptoms to access treatment.

Coronavirus symptoms to watch out for

The following symptoms have been identified as the warning signs of coronavirus by the World Health Organization (WHO):

Respiratory symptoms

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

Breathing difficulties

Coronavirus causes respiratory symptoms, fever and common cold

In more severe cases, the infection may cause:

Pneumonia

Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome

Kidney failure

Death

Coronavirus: How to protect yourself?

The following steps must be followed to protect yourself from coronavirus:

Wash your hands regularly with alcohol-based hand rub or soap and water Cover your nose and mouth with flexed elbow or tissue whenever you are coughing or sneezing. Discard the tissue immediately after use, and wash your hands thereafter. Avoid going to crowded place and maintain social distancing. Be at a distance of 3 feet (at least) from other people. Avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth as surfaces can be contaminated with the virus. If you experience any of the symptoms mentioned above, go for an immediate diagnosis and stay in isolation. Travel history to and from China is important at the moment. Go for a diagnosis if you have travelled to China recently. Wash your hands after touching pets. Avoid contact with stray animals. Avoid consumption of raw or uncooked meat.

Wash your hands with soap and water to prevent being infected with coronavirus

