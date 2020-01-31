Coronavirus Outbreak: Busted! Top Myths About Coronavirus

Currently there is no vaccine available for coronavirus

Highlights Coronavirus declared global health emergency by WHO

If you had flu shots earlier, you could still get coronavirus

India's first coronavirus infection confirmed in Kerala

The World Health Organisation has declared the coronavirus outbreak a global health emergency. The death toll in China has reached to 213 with 9,692 infected cases as of Friday. The virus has now spread to every region in China and other countries as well. The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare confirmed India's first positive case of coronavirus on Thursday. WHO has asked countries to place emphasis on reducing human infection, prevention of secondary transmission and international spread, and contributing to the international response though multi-sectoral communication and collaboration and active participation in increasing knowledge on the virus and the disease, as well as advancing research.

Coronavirus: Myths about coronavirus you should not fall for

Coronaviruses are a family of viruses that range from the common cold to Middle East Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS). Coronavirus outbreak is making major headlines accompanied by several myths and misleading information. Here are few myths about coronavirus swirling around on the internet.

1. Flu shots can prevent coronavirus

There is no vaccine for coronavirus yet. Scientists are still trying to develop a vaccine which can work against the virus. If you had flu shots earlier, you could still get coronavirus.

Flu shots cannot help you prevent coronavirus

Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: Coronavirus Outbreak: Death Toll Hits 213; WHO Declares Global Health Emergency

2. Transmission from bat soup

A video of a woman eating bat soup has gone viral claiming that consumption of bat soup is the reason behind the outbreak. But the video was shot four years ago. It is believed that the virus was first transmitted from seafood. The main reason behind the transmission is not yet clear.

3. Healthy individuals at not at the risk

Many believe those with some or the other health issue are more at the risk of coronavirus. But everyone is at equal risk even healthy individuals.

Also read: What Is Coronavirus? Everything You Need To Know

You must follow precautions steps to fight the risk. Also, do not believe every information you read on the internet.

Also read: Can Sea-Food Spread Coronavirus? This And Other Questions Answered

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.