17 People From Delhi Who Returned From Abroad Before Coronavirus Screening, Hospitalised

Fever has been identified as the most common symptom of Covid-19

Highlights Early symptoms of Covid-19 include fever and dry cough

Coronavirus death toll in mainland China has reached 1,770

Total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases are 70,548

Coronavirus death toll from mainland China has reached 1,770 as of Sunday. The death toll is up by 105 from Saturday, the National Health Commission of China announced. There are at least 100 new deaths from Hubei province, which is considered to be the epicentre of epidemic. Across the country, there are 2,048 new confirmed infections, 1,933 of which are from Hubei alone. Total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases are 70,548.

Coronavirus update in India

Seventeen people have been found to show symptoms of the novel coronavirus infection and have been hospitalised, reports PTI. These people are among the large number of passengers who had arrived in Delhi from China and other countries affected with Covid-19, before the screening at airport began around mid-January.

Also read: Coronavirus Update: No Significant Change In Trajectory Of Outbreak, Says WHO

According to data shared by the Delhi health department till February 13, 5,700 such passengers were approached after being informed by the Delhi airport authorities.

As many as 4,707 passengers were found asymptomatic and advised for home isolation (self-quarantined). Seventeen patients were found symptomatic and hospitalised," a senior official of the Delhi health department said.

The number of passengers, who remain untraced stands at 817, the official said, quoting the data collated by the health department.

The number of passengers pending surveillance stands at 68, according to the data.

Also read: WHO Officially Names Coronavirus As Covid-19: Here Are Some Details To Note

Coronavirus: Early symptoms you need to watch out for

According to a recent study conducted among 138 hospitalised patients in Wuhan, China, a pattern of symptoms associated with the novel coronavirus infection have been identified.

Fever has been identified as the most common symptom of Covid-19, according to researchers at Zhongnan Hospital of Wuhan University. Other common symptoms include dry cough, fatigue, muscle pain and difficulty in breathing. Difficulty in breathing is a symptom which appears after almost five days on an average.

Fever has been identified as an early symptom of the novel coronavirus

Photo Credit: iStock

Common cold symptoms like headaches and sore throat were also found in a few of the patients suffering from novel coronavirus.

In case you have been experiencing any of these symptoms, then it is important that you stay in isolation and go for immediate diagnosis.

Following are some steps for prevention of coronavirus:

Regular washing of hands has been recommended as the most effective way to prevent catching this virus. Human transmission and now air transmission of the virus has been confirmed. In order to prevent catching the infection, do the following:

1. Wash your hands regularly with soap and water

2. Cover your nose and mouth with flexed elbow or tissue whenever you are coughing or sneezing. Discard the tissue immediately after use, and wash your hands thereafter.

3. Avoid going to crowded place and maintain social distancing.

4. Avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth as surfaces can be contaminated with the virus.

5. If you experience any of the symptoms mentioned above, go for an immediate diagnosis and stay in isolation.

Avoid going to crowded places to prevent being infected with Covid-19

Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: Coronavirus Prevention: Luke Coutinho Suggests 11 Ways To Boost Immunity For Preventing Coronavirus

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.