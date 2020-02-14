Coronavirus Update: No Significant Change In Trajectory Of Outbreak, Says WHO

Coronavirus: Schools in several provinces of China have been closed till the end of February

Coronavirus update: There have been 121 new deaths because of Covid-19 or the novel coronavirus in China. Coronavirus death toll is now 1,381, according to National Health Commission of China. Total number of confirmed cases increased by 5,090. As of February 13, the total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases are 55,748. At this point, it is important to note that coronavirus cases are not rising dramatically outside China, despite the spike in Hubei province, the World Health Organization (WHO) said.

The only exception was on a cruise liner docked in Japan, where 44 new cases were reported, bringing the total there to 218. There was also no major shift in the coronavirus's pattern of mortality or severity, according to the WHO.

There has been no "significant change" in the trajectory of outbreak, said Mike Ryan, head of WHO's health emergencies programme, reports BBC.

Coronavirus: Other developments that you must know

China has said that it would stagger the return of children to school. Schools in several provinces of China have been closed till the end of February.

In Vietnam, which borders China, thousands of people have been put under quarantine after several cases were recovered in villages near the capital Hanoi. At least 16 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Vietnam.

Hong Kong's sports event, Rugby Sevens, as well as Singapore Sevens are likely to be postponed.

Australia has extended its ban on people coming from China for another week till February 22.

The Red Cross has called for sanctions relief for North Korea. This will allow the aid agency to transfer fund to buy equipment. There is an urgent need for testing kits and protective clothing.

A Russian woman was put in a quarantine facility but she escaped. She is resisting attempts by officials to bring her back to the hospital. Alla Ilyina, 32, has been refusing to open the door of her St Petersburg apartment to police. Read more here.

Wash your hands frequently in order to prevent being infected with coronavirus

