WHO Joins TikTok: Explains When And How To Use Masks To Protect Against Coronavirus; Also Shares Other Prevention Steps For COVID-19

Coronavirus causes cough and flu-like symptoms

Highlights Wash your hands frequently to prevent coronavirus

Wear a medical mask if you experience flu like symptoms

Discard the mask after single use

Coronavirus which was later renamed as COVID-19 originated in China first. The virus has now affected a total of 60 countries with more than 3,000 deaths globally, reports AFP. The World Health Organisation is taking all the necessary steps to fight this global outbreak. WHO has joined different social media platforms to spread the right information about the virus. The World Health Organisation has recently joined TikTok to spread accurate information about COVID-19. TikTok is a famous video sharing app which allows users to create, share and interact with small videos. WHO is also using other social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to spread information about COVID-19.

WHO joins TikTok to spread correct information about coronavirus (COVID-19)

@who We are joining @tiktok to provide you with reliable and timely public health advice! Our first post: How to protect yourself from ##coronavirus ? ♬ original sound - who

The first video shared by WHO on TikTok explains various steps to protect yourself from coronavirus. As the video caption states, it is an initiative to provide reliable and timely information to the people across different nations.

"There are several measures you can adopt to protect yourself and others from getting the new coronavirus (COVID-19)," says Beenedetta Allegranzi, technical lead, Infection Prevention and Control. She further explains the following steps to fight the infection-

1. Frequently clean your hands by using an alcohol based hand rub products or wash your hands with soap and water

2. When coughing and sneezing, cover your mouth and nose with flexed elbow or use a tissue (if you use a tissue discard it immediately into a closed bin)

3. Avoid close contact with anyone that has a fever and cough

4. If you have fever, cough and difficulty breathing, seek medical care early and share information about any recent travels with your health care provider

If you just have mild respiratory symptoms and no specific travel history carefully follow the precautions and make sure you stay home until recovered.

Wash your hands frequently to reduce COVID-19 risk

When and how should masks be worn in order to protect against the new coronavirus?

The second video explains when and how masks should be worn to protect against the coronavirus.

You do not need to wear a mask when-

If you do not have respiratory symptoms such as fever, cough or runny nose

Masks should only be used by health workers, caretakers and people with symptoms

Wear a mask if you have flu like symptoms

Dr. April Baller from WHO Health Emergencies Programme explains steps to use a mask correctly

1. Before touching the mask clean your hands, inspect it for tears and holes

2. Verify which side is the top, the inside is usually white

3. Fit the mask on your face

4. Adjust the mask on your face covering your mouth and chin making sure there is no gap between your face and mask

5. Do not touch the front of the mask (clean your hands if accidently touched)

6. While removing the mask do not touch the front of the mask and discard it immediately, later clean your hands

7. Do not use the same mask again

@who When & how should masks be worn in order to protect against the new ##coronavirus ? ♬ original sound - who

There is no vaccine for COVID-19. It is advised to follow the right prevention methods to fight the spread.

