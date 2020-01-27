Coronavirus Outbreak: Top 10 Guidelines For Travellers

Coronavirus: It is important to take tips for prevention to avoid being infected with coronavirus

Coronavirus death toll has risen to 80 in China. The novel coronavirus originated in Wuhan city and has infected around 2,744 people across the country. The virus causes pneumonia-like symptoms and targets the respiratory tract primarily. The World Health Organization states that the Wuhan coronavirus of 2019-nCoV, belongs to a large family of viruses that are known as coronaviruses. The virus can cause a range of symptoms including sore throat, flu, fever and even more severe illnesses like Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS-CoV) and Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS-CoV).

Coronavirus preventive tips: 10 guidelines for travellers

With the massive outbreak of coronavirus, it is important to take note of where you have travelled. So far, confirmed coronavirus cases have been from Hong Kong, Australia, Thailand, France, Japan, Taiwan, Vietnam, Singapore, South Korea, Macao and Nepal.

You should go for a diagnosis immediately in case you experience symptoms like cough and cold

In case you have travelled to any of the affected countries in the past 14 days, then following are the guidelines you need to follow:

1. For those who have travelled to any of these countries, and are getting respiratory symptoms, they must be put into droplet and airborne isolation. Respiratory secretion of these patients should not come in contact with anyone else, recommends Dr Laxman Jessani.

2. If you experience any respiratory symptoms like cough, cold, sneezing, wheezing or fever, got for a diagnosis immediately.

3. Stay in isolation if you experience these symptoms and stay away from people coughing and sneezing around you.

4. Do not forget to share your travel history with doctor when you go for a diagnosis.

5. Wear a medical mask at all times if you experience the symptoms.

6. When wearing the mask, avoid touching it. Also, make sure that the mask covers your mouth and nose.

7. If you are opting for a single-use mask, then discard the mask every day, and wash your hands after removing it.

8. Avoid touching your hands, eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands. Use alcohol-based hand wash or soap to clean your hands.

Wash your hands frequently with an alcohol-based cleanser

9. Avoid going in crowded places.

10. Cover your nose when you are around someone who is coughing or sneezing, etc.

(Dr Laxman Jessani, Consultant, Infectious Diseases, Apollo Hospitals, Navi Mumbai)

