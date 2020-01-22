Coronavirus Death Toll On A Rise: What Is Coronavirus? Know Symptoms And Prevention Steps

Coronavirus can cause respiratory symptoms including cough, cold and even pneumonia

Highlights China has confirmed human-to-human transmission of coronavirus

Coronavirus affects the respiratory tract of the infected person

US has reported the first case of coronavirus

The outbreak of new coronavirus has claimed nine lives and sickened hundreds. This virus occurred in Wuhan, China last month. The Chinese health authorities have confirmed 440 cases across the country. Earlier, it was believed that the virus originated from seafood market which could only spread from animals to humans. But the Chinese health authorities have now confirmed human-to-human transmission of this virus. The US has recently reported its first case of deadly coronavirus. Strict health screening of passengers arriving from Wuhan has been advised by US officials. Countries like South Korea, Thailand and Japan have also confirmed few cases of coronavirus.

What is coronavirus? Everything you need to know

Coronavirus affects the respiratory tract of the infected person. According to the World Health Organisation, "Coronaviruses (CoV) are a large family of viruses that cause illness ranging from the common cold to more severe diseases such as Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS-CoV) and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS-CoV). A novel coronavirus (nCoV) is a new strain that has not been previously identified in humans."

What are the symptoms of coronavirus?

The early symptoms which usually appear two to four days after the onset of coronavirus are similar to signs of cold and flu. These symptoms include-

1. Runny nose

2. Cough

3. Fatigue

4. Sore throat

5. Headache and fever in some cases

6. Shortness of breath

Symptoms of coronavirus are similar to flu and common cold

Photo Credit: iStock

WHO explains that severe cases coronavirus can cause acute respiratory syndrome, pneumonia, kidney failure and even death.

How to prevent coronavirus?

WHO recommends simple precautions steps to control the spread of coronavirus. Some of the precautions include-

Wash your hands regularly especially after visiting someone who is sick Cover your mouth and nose when coughing and sneezing Cook meat and eggs thoroughly You should avoid close contact with anyone with symptoms of respiratory illness

Wash your hands regularly to prevent coronavirus

Photo Credit: iStock

During the widespread, you should not ignore the early signs and symptoms of deadly coronavirus. You must seek medical help as soon as you experience any symptom.

