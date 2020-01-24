Coronavirus outbreak in China: Do People In India Need To Worry Or Take Any Preventive Steps? Our Expert Tells

History of these patients to and fro from China is very important at the moment: Dr Laxman Jessani

Highlights Chinese authorities recently confirmed human transmission of coronavirus

National Health Commission of China has confirmed more than 800 cases

25 people have died because of it as of Thursday, reports AP

The deadly coronavirus has infected more than 800 people in China. The World Health Organization has declared it an emergency in China, but not yet a global health emergency. National Health Commission of China confirmed 830 cases of coronavirus so far. Most cases of this are in Wuhan, where the virus is believed to have originated last year.

What is a coronavirus?

Coronavirus spreads the same way other cold-causing viruses spread, like through coughing, sneezing and by touching an infected person's hand or face. Chinese authorities have confirmed human transmission of the deadly coronavirus. Symptoms of coronavirus are similar to upper respiratory infection like coughing, sore throat, runny nose and fever. In case the infection spreads to the lower respiratory tract, it can cause pneumonia. This is more likely to occur in people with heart disease and a weak immune system.

Coronavirus causes symptoms similar to common cold

Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: What Is Coronavirus? Everything You Need To Know

We spoke to Dr Laxman Jessani, Consultant, Infectious Diseases, Apollo Hospitals, Navi Mumbai about the outbreak of coronavirus in China and the likelihood of the disease coming to India. "Coronavirus is a type of virus which affects the respiratory system and the symptoms can also get severe and lead to more severe diseases like pneumonia and acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS)," says Dr Laxman.

Also read: Know How To Spot First Signs Of Pneumonia

He also added since the virus causes flu-like symptoms, doctors are now carefully looking into every patient who reports with coughing, breathing problems or a cold. "History of these patients to and fro from China is very important at the moment. Any patient suffering from respiratory symptoms could have a potential coronavirus, especially in case he or she has travelled to China recently. In case we signal coronavirus, then we have to make sure that the patient is kept in isolation."

On being asked about diagnosis of coronavirus, Dr Laxman saids that "secretion (sample from the patient) is examined with Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)-based technique. This sample could be throat or lower-respiratory tract based secretion.

"The unique thing about this coronavirus that is a novel kind of coronavirus. It is a new strain of corona which has occurred because of a mutation that has occurred in the already-existing strain of coronavirus. So, after detecting coronavirus from the respiratory secretion (as mentioned above), the strain has to be further checked if it is a lower strain or not," he explained.

Also read: Constant Cough Irritating You? Try This Fruit Juice For Quick Relief

How to prevent the disease from being fatal?

This virus can manifest in something as simple as a common cold. It can become fatal when it progresses to pneumonia or ARDS. "Currently, there is no treatment available for coronavirus, nor any vaccine to prevent it," Dr Laxman informed. Treatment is only supportive for this virus, including the following important steps:

Make the patient comfortable and help in relieving the symptoms

Viral infections have their own course and subside on their own.

Make sure that the patient take proper care and eats the right kind of food that can boost immunity and prevent the infection from getting worse.

If diagnosed with coronavirus, patients should made to feel comfortable in order to get relief from symptoms

Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: Nutritionist Recommended Foods For Quicker Healing, Stronger Immunity And Improved Overall Health

Coronavirus: What can be done for prevention?

Dr Laxman gave the following tips for prevention of coronavirus:

1. Patients should be vigilant enough and undergo proper diagnosis in case of any respiratory symptom like cold and cough.

2. If someone has a history of travelling to China and is getting respiratory symptom, then s/he must be put into droplet and airborne isolation. Respiratory secretion of these patients should not come in contact with anyone else.

3. Whenever coughing and sneezing, make sure you cover your mouth with a tissue and discard the tissue immediately.

4. Wash your hands as frequently as possible.

Wash your hands frequently in order to prevent being infected with coronavirus

Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: Tips To Encourage Handwashing Habits In Kids

Precautions to be taken by people in India

So far, there have been no reported cases of coronavirus in India. Dr Laxman advised that in case there is a confirmed case of coronavirus in India, it is important that people protect themselves by taking the following precautionary measures:

1. Use a mask as much as possible

2. Avoid going in crowded places

3. Cover your nose when you are around someone who is coughing or sneezing, etc.

4. Hospitals must also be vigilant about patients coming with respiratory symptoms.

Also read: China Virus Deaths Rise To 25, Nearly 20 Million People Quarantined

(Dr Laxman Jessani, Consultant, Infectious Diseases, Apollo Hospitals, Navi Mumbai)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.