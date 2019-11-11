World Pneumonia Day: Know How To Spot First Signs Of Pneumonia

Pneumonia: Symptoms of this condition may resemble cold or flu symptoms

Highlights Pneumonia can cause cough and high fever Getting pneumonia vaccine is the most effective way to prevent it Be on point with the annual flu vaccine for taking extra precaution

World Pneumonia Day: Pneumonia is referred to infection of lungs. According to the World Health Organization, it is one of the leading causes of deaths in children under five years. This is despite the fact that it is treatable and preventable. Penumonia vaccines and other tips for prevention can help in reducing burden of the disease, but a lot more needs to be done for curbing pneumonia. On World Pneumonia Day 2019 on November 12, we are going to talk about how to spot early signs of pneumonia.

World Pneumonia Day: Spotting first signs of pneumonia

Pneumonia is an infection of the lungs that can happen to people of all age groups. It can cause mild to severe illness and causes symptoms that resemble cold or flu. This is followed by high fever and chills.

Also read: How To Differentiate Between Pneumonia And Flu? Explained By Expert

Following are some of the common signs of pneumonia

Cough

High fever

Fast heartbeat

Green or rusty phlegm coughed from lungs

Breathing rapidly or feeling shortness of breath

Nausea and vomiting

Loss of appetite

Chest pain which worsens with deep breaths

Sweating

Muscle pain

Diarrhoea

Headache

Confusion (especially in older adults)

World Pneumonia Day: Pneumonia can cause cough and high fever

Photo Credit: iStock

In children, pneumonia causes symptoms like dehydration, difficulty in breathing, refraining from eating properly, coughing, fever and irritability. Toddlers experience chest pain and may even vomit after coughing.

In older adults, symptoms of nausea can be milder. They experience confusion and lower body temperature.

Pneumonia is contagious, which means it can spread from person to person. Both viral and bacterial pneumonia can spread from person to person through inhalation of airborne droplets from sneezing or coughing. Coming in contact with surfaces or objects which are contaminated with pneumonia causing bacteria or viruses can also lead to pneumonia.

Also read: Causes, Symptoms And Home Remedies To Prevent Pneumonia

Pneumonia prevention

Getting pneumonia vaccination is the most effective way to prevent pneumonia. Be on point with the annual flu vaccine for taking extra precaution. The National Institutes of Health say that pneumonia vaccines do not prevent all causes of the condition. However, someone who has got the vaccine will get milder symptoms and shorter illness with lower risk of complications.

Get pneumonia vaccine to prevent being infected from it

Photo Credit: iStock

Pneumonia treatment

Symptoms of pneumonia can range from mild to severe. Treatment of pneumonia dependent on severity of the disease and your overall health and immunity. Antibiotics and other medications are prescribed for treatment of pneumonia. Prescription of medicines will also depend on the cause of pneumonia.

You may need hospitalisation in case symptoms get severe and you experience other health problems. Intravenous antibiotics, respiratory therapy and oxygen therapy may be required to reduce symptoms.

Also read: Natural Antibiotics: Here's How They Can Boost Immunity And Facilitate Speedy Recovery

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.