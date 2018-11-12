World Pneumonia Day 2018: Causes, Symptoms And Home Remedies To Prevent Pneumonia

Pneumonia is one of the leading causes of deaths in children under five years of age.

World Pneumonia Day is observed every year on the November 12th to raise awareness about pneumonia. Word Pneumonia Day was established in 2009 and seeks to spread awareness of the diseases as a public health issue. Pneumonia is the world's leading infectious killer of children under the age of 5. This significant day was observed to promote interventions to protect against the disease, prevent and treat pneumonia and highlight proven approaches and solutions in need of additional resources and attention. The day also aims to generate action, including continued donor investment, to combat pneumonia and other common, deadly childhood diseases. Every year World Pneumonia Day has its own theme. This year, the theme of World Pneumonia Day is to “Stop Pneumonia: Invest in Child Health”.

Pneumonia is one of the leading causes of deaths in children under five years of age. Although vaccines and other preventative efforts are decreasing the burden of the disease, but still much more efforts are required to eradicate the disease. Those living in poor communities are at a higher risk of pneumonia. Every child, regardless of where they are born, deserves access to lifesaving vaccines and medicines.

Many different germs can cause pneumonia. There are five main causes of pneumonia:

Bacteria

Viruses

Mycoplasma

Other infectious agents, such as fungi including pneumocystis

Various chemicals

Some common symptoms of pneumonia are:

Fever

Headache

Fatigue

Shortness of breath

Joint pain

Chest pain

Severe cough

Loss of appetite

Pneumonia is a chronic condition and home remedies cannot treat it. However, certain natural remedies can obviously help ease the symptoms.

5 home remedies to ease the symptoms of pneumonia:

1. Adequate rest:

A sick body needs plenty of time to heal. Therefore, you should refrain from physical activity and bed rest allows the body to focus on repairing itself.

2. Proper diet:

Dietary changes can help treating pneumonia. Eating a varied diet rich in whole grains, vegetables and fruits may help the body heal and adequate liquid intake is also essential. Water, coconut water, fresh fruit juice, herbal teas, soups and broths are all easy ways to increase the liquid intake and can help recover from pneumonia.

3. Salt water gargle:

During pneumonia one generally coughs. To avoid this you can gargle with salt water to get rid of the mucus in your throat and relieve irritation. Simply take a glass of hot water and add a pinch of salt to it. Gargle at least three to four times a day for best results.

4. Lukewarm compress:

If you have fever, you can use a lukewarm compress to help cool your body. Although if you use a cold compress, the sudden temperature change can cause chills. A lukewarm compress provides a more gradual temperature change.

5. Herbal tea:

Herbal teas are great if you have high fever or cold or cough. Prepare a herbal tea for yourself and drink once a day. You can add a piece of fresh ginger, turmeric, some tulsi leaves and one or two strands of saffron (kesar) to your tea. For additional benefits add some honey to your drink.

