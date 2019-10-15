Global Handwashing Day 2019: Clean Hands For All; Tips To Encourage Handwashing Habits In Kids

Handwashing Day 2019: Developing handwashing habit in kids at a younger age is a healthy practice

Highlights The theme for Global handwashing day is clean hands for all This day was first marked in 2008 You must encourage handwashing habits in kids

Global handwashing day 2019 which promotes clean hands for all is observed on October 15 each year. This day dedicated to increase awareness about the importance of handwashing with soap as an effective and affordable way to prevent diseases and save lives. This day tries to highlight the importance of handwashing and how inadequate handwashing facilities can out an individual at a higher risk of diseases that can impact one's health, education and economic outcomes. This day was first marked in 2008. Handwashing is an essential step to reduce the risk of several diseases.

You must encourage handwashing habits in kids. Kids play and spend a lot of time outdoors. They come in contact with multiple surfaces which are loaded with germs. Handwashing can help prevent kids from the risk of multiple diseases. Developing handwashing habits in kids at a younger age is a healthy practice every parent must teach.

Global Handwashing Day 2019: How to develop handwashing habits in kids?

1. Make it fun

You can make handwashing a fun activity in various ways. Making it fun for the kids will encourage them. You can buy soaps in different shapes and colours. Teach them in a fun way and describe the right method of handwashing. Make it a fun activity for kids.

2. Make them aware of the hazards

Not washing your hands increases the risk of multiple diseases and can cause several health hazards. You must explain to your kids the whole purpose of handwashing and also make them aware of the various health issues related to this.

3. Teach them properly

Teach your kids the right method of handwashing. It will help in properly fighting the germs. Also let them know the right time to wash hands like before and after meals, after washing hands, after coming back at home. You should also accompany your kids at times.

Global handwashing day: But colourful soaps to make handwashing fun for kinds

Photo Credit: iStock

4. Make it a routine

Handwashing is extremely important. You must add it to your routine. Adding it to your routine will also help your kids develop it as a habit. Washing hands whenever necessary is extremely important. Once it falls into your routine, your kids will follow it throughout the day.

5. Make a chart

Kids should also know the right time to wash hands. You can make a chart mentioning the necessary time when handwashing is extremely important. It will also help your kids understand the need and time to wash hands

