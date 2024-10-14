Global Handwashing Day 2024: Theme, History, Significance & Mistakes To Avoid When Washing Hands

Global Handwashing Day 2024: Its essential to scrub every part of the hand

Global Handwashing Day is an international observance dedicated to promoting the importance of hand hygiene. Celebrated annually on October 15, it aims to raise awareness about the role handwashing plays in preventing diseases and saving lives. The day serves as a reminder that regular handwashing with soap is one of the most effective ways to prevent illnesses, such as diarrhoea and respiratory infections, especially among children. It encourages governments, schools, and communities to foster a culture of cleanliness and hygiene. Read on as we discuss the theme, significance, history of this day, and tips to ensure you wash your hands properly.

Theme

Every year, the Global Handwashing Partnership leads a worldwide day of action to highlight the importance of handwashing as a simple and cost-effective method to combat germs. This year's Global Handwashing Day theme, "Why are clean hands still important?" underscores the critical role hand hygiene plays in preventing infections.

Significance

The significance of Global Handwashing Day lies in its emphasis on a simple yet crucial action—handwashing—to protect health. Proper hand hygiene can reduce the risk of transmitting infections and diseases, making it a powerful tool for public health. The day highlights the importance of clean hands in preventing outbreaks and pandemics, particularly in areas with limited access to healthcare. By promoting handwashing, the day contributes to improving overall health outcomes and reducing preventable deaths, especially in vulnerable populations such as children under five.

History

Global Handwashing Day was first initiated in 2008 by the Global Handwashing Partnership (GHP), a coalition of international organisations dedicated to promoting hand hygiene. The inaugural event coincided with the International Year of Sanitation, which was led by the United Nations. Over the years, it has grown into a global movement with participation from over 100 countries, including government agencies, schools, and non-governmental organisations (NGOs). The day's theme varies annually to focus on different aspects of hygiene and encourage lasting behaviour changes related to handwashing practices.

Mistakes to avoid when washing hands

1. Skipping soap

Soap helps to break down the oils and dirt on your hands, which water alone cannot do. Using soap creates the friction needed to lift germs and bacteria off the skin, making the handwashing process much more effective.

2. Washing for too little time

A quick rinse under the tap is insufficient. For handwashing to be effective, you should scrub your hands for at least 20 seconds.

3. Not drying hands properly

Wet hands are more likely to transfer bacteria and germs than dry ones. Failing to dry your hands after washing can undo the benefits of the wash itself.

4. Touching dirty surfaces right after washing

Touching a contaminated surface right after washing your hands, such as a faucet or door handle, can negate the effects of the wash. Use a tissue or your elbow to turn off taps and open doors.

5. Not scrubbing all parts of the hand

Many people neglect areas like the back of the hands, between fingers, and under the nails. It's essential to scrub every part of the hand.

6. Using hot water

Contrary to popular belief, using hot water doesn't kill more germs than cold water. Hot water can dry out the skin, leading to cracks and making hands more susceptible to infection.

Follow these tips today to ensure better hygiene and reduce the risk of infections.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.