Coronavirus Outbreak: Death Toll Rises To 80, Over 2,700 Confirmed Cases; Our Experts Share Prevention Tips

Coronavirus causes upper respiratory infection symptoms like a stuffy nose, cough and others

Highlights Human-to-human transmission of coronavirus is possible

There is no vaccine for coronavirus

Every individual must take prevention steps to control the spread

Coronavirus death toll spikes in China. China's National Health Commission has confirmed 80 deaths and more than 2,700 infected cases. The national tally of verified infections rose by 769, around half of them in Hubei, the National Health Commission said. It said 461 of those infected were in serious condition. China has locked down Hubei in the country's centre, an unprecedented operation affecting tens of millions of people and intended to slow transmission of the respiratory virus. Originating in Hubei's capital of Wuhan, the virus has spread throughout China and across the world - with cases confirmed in around a dozen countries including as far away as the United States, reports AFP.

Dr. Rommel Tickoo, Senior Consultant, Internal Medicine at Max Super Speciality Hospital explains, "The most challenging part about this is there is no cure for the disease. One may experience symptoms like fever, running nose, sore throat and body ache. People are also not aware of the disease which can be quite dangerous. Protocols for testing the infection are being designed.

There is no specific treatment or vaccine available in the market. Under such circumstances, it is essential that the public is educated about preventive measures."

Also read: What Is Coronavirus? Everything You Need To Know

Following right prevention steps can help in controlling the spread of the infection. "The best way to deal with coronavirus is to prevent transmission and avoid the spread of the infection. One should avoid unprotected contact with people who show flu-like symptoms and eat only properly cooked meat. A strong immunity can also help in controlling the spread," Dr. Swati Rajagopal, Consultant - Infectious Disease and Travel Medicine at Aster CMI Hospital told DoctorNDTV.

Early symptoms of coronavirus should not be ignored

Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: Coronavirus Outbreak In China: Do People In India Need To Take Any Prevention Steps? Our Expert Tells

Coronavirus: Symptoms and Prevention Steps

One must not ignore the early symptoms and seek medical help immediately. The symptoms of most coronaviruses are similar to any other upper-respiratory infection, including runny nose, coughing, sore throat, fatigue, headache, shortness of breath and fever in some cases. Some prevention steps an individual must follow may include-

Wash your hands a frequently as possible especially after visiting someone who is sick Always cover your mouth while sneezing or coughing Avoid close contact with anyone with respiratory illness or symptoms Eat a healthy diet to boost immunity Wear a mask while travelling

Also read: Snakes May Be The Source Of Coronavirus Outbreak In China

(Dr. Swati Rajagopal, Consultant - Infectious Disease & Travel Medicine, Aster CMI Hospital, Bangalore)

(Coronavirus quote from Dr. Rommel Tickoo, Senior Consultant, Internal Medicine, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Saket)

(With inputs from AFP)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.