India Confirms 28 Coronavirus Cases; Do Not Panic But Boost Your Immunity With These Amazing Expert Tips To Fight It

The coronavirus outbreak has affected a total of 70 countries around the world. India reported two fresh cases of coronavirus on Monday, one in Delhi and the other in Telangana. With the biggest jump in numbers, India reports a total of 28 cases as of today. A group of 15 Italian tourists who traveled Rajasthan last month tested positive of the virus. Union health minister Harsh Vardhan told media that the positive case reported in Delhi interacted with his family of six members in Agra. All six members are infected from the virus.

COVID-19 can spread easily from an infected person. It can cause symptoms like cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, sore throat and some may experience difficulty in breathing. Currently, there is no vaccine to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Every individual should follow right prevention methods to fight the spread of coronavirus.

Coronavirus: Ways to boost immunity to fight it

A strong immune system can help you fight the infection naturally. Lifestyle coach Luke Coutinho shared some expert tips to boost immunity to stay safe during the outbreak.

"A virus can impact someone with low immunity. So if you have a low immune system, viruses, bacteria, infections are more likely to affect you as compared to those with strong immunity," Luke explains. In the video, he stresses on the importance of a strong immune system and explains that if you maintain a strong immune system, you can possibly prevent a viral infection. Even if you get it, a strong system can help you fight against it effectively.

Avoid public gatherings to prevent coronavirus spread

Several foods can help you boost immunity but Luke highlights that foods alone will not boost your immune system. It has to be combined with sleep, exercise, stress management and many other factors.

Here are some foods Luke suggests to boost immunity-

1. Ginger has strong immunity-boosting properties. Include it in your foods or prepare ginger tea.

2. Spinach, not in the raw form can also help you boost immunity. Steam or boil it lightly as it to prepare an immunity-boosting recipe.

3. Yogurt is great for your gut health. A healthy gut promotes strong immune system.

4. Almonds are loaded with nutrients. A handful of almonds or 8-10 almonds can be consumed daily.

5. Turmeric is one of the best options you must add to your diet for better immunity. But it should be combined with black pepper and good fat like coconut oil or pure ghee. Take a half tablespoon of turmeric, one tablespoon of ghee or coconut oil and a small amount of pepper. It will boost the absorption of turmeric.

6. Green tea is a healthy beverage. You can drink up to 2-3 cups of fresh green daily.

7. Add more fruits to your diet. Fruits like papaya, berries and kiwi are some great immunity boosters.

8. Add more protein to your diet. A virus affects the tissues and can destroy cells and protein helps in repairing tissues. Make sure that you add a small amount of protein to every meal.

9. Sunflower seeds and pumpkin seeds are also great immunity boosters.

10. Garlic is also loaded with immunity-boosting properties. Consume raw garlic or boil some garlic and ginger in hot water to prepare a tea.

11. A healthy soup with a combination of cabbage, broccoli, cauliflower, spinach, tomato, onion, garlic, ginger, pumpkin and turmeric.

Add more immunity boosting foods to your diet

Other tips to boost immunity-

Luke suggests you must combine other healthy practices with a diet loaded with immunity boosters. Some of these include-

1. Proper sleep

2. Regular exercise- at least 30 minutes of exercise

3. Wash your hands more often or use a sanitiser

4. Try deep breathing or pranayam to supply more oxygen to the body

5. Beat stress with yoga, meditation, exercise or other activities you like

