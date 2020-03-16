Coronavirus: Stop Touching Your Face To Prevent Coronavirus; Here's How You Can Keep Your Hands Off Your Face

Coronavirus: Avoid touching your face, nose, eyes and mouth to avoid the transfer of infection

Coronavirus, which originated from Wuhan, a city in China has now affected different nations. Several cases have been reported in India as well. The number of positive cases has crossed 100 in the country. The health ministry has advised to follow all the necessary prevention measures to control the spread of the virus. Maintaining personal hygiene is the most basic step to control the spread of the virus. Coronavirus spreads through droplets from an infected person through nose or mouth. Virus can also transfer if you touch any surface which contains infected droplets.

Coronavirus: How touching your face can spread the virus

The World Health Organisation has also advised not to touch eyes, nose and mouth to prevent the transfer of the infection. Hands touch many surfaces and can pick up viruses. Once contaminated, hands can transfer the virus to your eyes, nose or mouth. From there, the virus can enter your body and can make you sick.

According to various studies, you touch your face 16-18 times an hour on average. You touch different surfaces in a day and touching your face so many times can increase the possibility of transfer of coronavirus. Here are some tips which can help you avoid touching your face.

Coronavirus: Washing your hands frequently can help you get rid of infections

How to stop touching your face

1. Keep your hands busy

Try to keep your hands busy so that you do not touch your face. You can squeeze a stress ball or keep something on your desk which can help you keep your hands busy. Keeping yourself busy will also help.

2. Always keep a tissue with you

You may also feel the urge to scratch your face, rub your nose or simply touch it at regular intervals. Keep a tissue with you which can be used in such situations. Discard the tissue after use.

Discard the tissue after use immediately

3. Remind yourself how important it is

Touching your face will make it easier for the virus to enter inside your body. Every time you try to touch your face, remind yourself how harmful it is for you.

4. Wash your hands as much as possible

Wash your hands regularly to get rid of infection from your hands. Regularly and thoroughly clean your hands with an alcohol-based hand rub or wash them with soap and water. Washing your hands with soap and water or using alcohol-based hand rub kills viruses that may be on your hands.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.